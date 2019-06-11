WASHINGTON, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/Target-Recalls-Toddler-Boots-Due-to-Choking-Hazard-19-135

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Cat & Jack "Lilia" Rain Boots

Hazard: The unicorn horn on the rain boot can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately take the recalled rain boots away from children and return them to any Target store for a full refund.

Consumer Contact:

Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT, daily or online at www.target.com and click on "Recalls" at the bottom of the page, then on "Shoes" for more information. Consumers can also click the "Product Recalls" tab on Target's Facebook page for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 29,000

Description:

This recall includes the Cat & Jack "Lilia" toddlers' unicorn rain boots in sizes 5-12. The boots are fuchsia with a white unicorn. The horn on the unicorn's head and mane on the back of the boot are fuchsia, orange, yellow, green, and blue. The model numbers are located on the inside tag of the boot.

Model Number Product Name 093-10-4311 Cat & Jack "Lilia" Rain Boots Size 5 093-10-4312 Cat & Jack "Lilia" Rain Boots Size 6 093-10-4313 Cat & Jack "Lilia" Rain Boots Size 7 093-10-4314 Cat & Jack "Lilia" Rain Boots Size 8 093-10-4315 Cat & Jack "Lilia" Rain Boots Size 9 093-10-4316 Cat & Jack "Lilia" Rain Boots Size 10 093-10-4317 Cat & Jack "Lilia" Rain Boots Size 11 093-10-4318 Cat & Jack "Lilia" Rain Boots Size 12

Incidents/Injuries: Eleven consumers reported the unicorn's horn detached. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At: Target stores nationwide, online at Target.com, and on Google Express from January 2019 through April 2019 for about $20.

Importer: Target Corp., of Minneapolis, Minn.

Manufacturer: CJCHT Groups LTD., of Hong Kong

Manufactured in: China

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

Recall Number: 19-135

