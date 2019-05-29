Target Recalls USB Charging Cables Due to Shock and Fire Hazards

WASHINGTON, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Recall Summary

Name of Product: heyday 3 Foot Lightning USB charging cables

Hazard: The metal around the cord can become electrically charged if it contacts the USB wall charger plug prongs while charging, posing shock and fire hazards.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately stop using the product and return the recalled cable to any Target store for a full refund.

Consumer Contact:

Target at 800-440-0680 between 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT daily, online at www.target.com and click on "Recalls" at the bottom of the page, then on "Electronics" or click on the "Product Recalls" tab on Target's Facebook page for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 90,000

Description:

This recall includes the heyday 3 Foot Lightning USB charging cables. The cables are used to charge cellphones and other electronics that use lightning connector charging cables. The metal charging cable is purple, green and blue iridescent. The word "heyday" is printed on the cable's connector. The model number 080 08 8261 is printed on the side of the product's packaging.

Incidents/Injuries: Target has received 14 reports of the cables smoking, sparking or igniting, including two reports of consumer finger burns.

Sold At: Target stores nationwide and online at www.target.com from June 2018 through January 2019 for about $15.

Importer\Distributor: Target Corp., of Minneapolis, Minn.

Manufacturer: Chug Inc., of Eden Prairie, Minn.

Manufactured in: China

Recall Number: 19-129

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

