Target Reveals "Black Friday Now" Deals, Available Throughout November

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today revealed its "Black Friday Now" deals, a series of week-long sales that run throughout November, making it easy for guests to plan ahead and find the best deals, whenever they choose to shop. To give holiday shoppers extra confidence, the retailer is also updating and expanding its Price Match Guarantee, so Target guests don't need to worry about sacrificing savings if they shop early.

"We're taking a completely new approach to Black Friday, giving guests more flexibility and ensuring they can plan ahead for a safe, stress-free shopping experience," said Christina Hennington, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target. "By offering a preview of our 'Black Friday Now' deals for the entire month of November and extending our Price Match Guarantee, we're taking the guesswork out of holiday shopping and making Target the easiest place to get the best deals."

Black Friday Now

New this year, nearly all of Target's "Black Friday Now" deals will be available for an entire week, both in stores and on Target.com. And for the first time, the retailer is offering guests a full-month view of its "Black Friday Now" offers, so they can plan ahead to shop the deals that matter most to them. See below for a look at some of the "Black Friday Now" deals available the week of Nov. 1, as well as a preview of weekly deals to come:

Nov. 1-7 : Target will offer must-have deals on Electronics, including Beats Studio 3 headphones ( $174.99 ; reg. $349.99 ), Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones ( $199.99 ; reg. $299.99 ) and Ring Video Doorbell 3 ( $139.99 ; reg. $199.99 ). Target will add even more deals from Nov. 6-8 on items like the Keurig K Mini ( $49.99 ; reg. $89.99 ), Dyson V8 vacuum ( $229.99 ; reg. $379.99 ) and TCL 65" 4K UHD HDR Android Smart TV ( $229.99 ; reg. $399.99 ).

: Target will offer must-have deals on Electronics, including Beats Studio 3 headphones ( ; reg. ), Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones ( ; reg. ) and Ring Video Doorbell 3 ( ; reg. ). Target will add even more deals from on items like the Keurig K Mini ( ; reg. ), Dyson V8 vacuum ( ; reg. ) and TCL 65" UHD HDR Android Smart TV ( ; reg. ). Nov. 8-14 : Deals on Kitchen favorites and Floorcare

Deals on Kitchen favorites and Floorcare Nov. 15-21 : Deals on the season's hottest Electronics, Apparel and Beauty products

Deals on the season's hottest Electronics, Apparel and Beauty products Nov. 22-28 : Deals on Toys, Kitchen, Floorcare and Electronics, including video games and select consoles

Guests will find specific "Black Friday Now" deals via the retailer's digital weekly ad, which is available on Target.com each Thursday prior to the items going on sale on Sunday. Nearly all "Black Friday Now" deals will be available via Target's contactless same-day Drive Up and Order Pickup services, and more deals than ever can be received via same-day delivery with Shipt. This means guests can get their orders on top deals in as soon as one hour, with no membership required.

Price Match Guarantee

Offering guests assurance that they can count on Target for the greatest deals regardless of when they shop, all "Black Friday Now" deals qualify for Target's extended Price Match Guarantee. From Nov. 1 through Dec. 24, guests can request a price adjustment for any item advertised as a "Black Friday Now" deal if it is offered for a lower price at Target or Target.com later in the season. As always, Target will match select competitors' prices within 14 days of a purchase throughout the majority of the season. More details here .

Visit Target.com for a closer look at "Black Friday Now" deals and to access dozens of gift lists as guests plan to shop deals for everyone on their list.

