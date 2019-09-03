Target Reveals Bullseye's Top Toys List And Adds More Than 10,000 Toys, Including New And Exclusive Items For The Holidays
Bullseye's Top Toys list and expanded same-day services make it easier than ever to shop for toys this holiday season
MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corp. (NYSE: TGT) today announced Bullseye's Top Toys of 2019, a guide to some of the most-anticipated toys for the holiday season. While sleigh bells are still in the distance, the retailer is helping gift-givers plan early by unveiling the list, which includes everything from popular characters like PAW Patrol and Barbie, to must-have brands like L.O.L. Surprise, Beyblade and Ryan's World. This year's list features something new for kids of all ages – with more top toys to be revealed later this fall.
"In 2018, we made strategic investments to position Target as the ultimate destination for toys, including an expanded assortment and playful, reimagined in-store and digital experiences. This year, we're building on that success," said Christina Hennington, senior vice president, merchandising, Target. "In addition to our recently announced experiential retail and merchandising collaboration with Disney, we're introducing thousands of new and exclusive toys. Coupled with our expanded fulfillment options, including our popular same-day services, we're making it easier than ever for families and gift givers to choose Target this holiday season."
This year, Target will offer an expanded assortment of more than 10,000 toys in its stores and online, building on investments that the retailer has made over the past year in reimagining its toy experience. Last year, Target added a quarter-million square feet for toys, allowing guests in nearly 500 stores to interact with items like ride-on vehicles, playhouses and more. Across the country, guests will find highly knowledgeable team members to assist with their toy-shopping needs this holiday season. Target also will host in-store events for kids throughout the season, bringing even more joy to families in the months leading up to the holidays.
Bullseye's Top Toys list is one of many exciting announcements for Target guests. Recently, Target announced a retail collaboration with Disney, which includes the launch of Disney store in 25 select Target stores across the country on Oct. 4 and a complementary online experience on Target.com/DisneyStore. This new collaboration will make the magic of Disney store accessible to more families across the country, in unique retail experiences that are exclusively found at Target.
What's more: In addition to the list of top toys that is being revealed today, five more toys from Bullseye's Top Toys list will be revealed later this fall, including Target exclusives from Disney's Frozen 2 and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
See below for Bullseye's Top Toys of 2019:
For all the Imagination Masters
- L.O.L. Surprise! Amazing Surprise
- Ryan's World Treasure Chest – Exclusive
- Animal Planet Extreme T-Rex Adventure Playset – Exclusive
- PAW Patrol Super Mighty Pups Lookout Tower
- PJ Masks PJ Seeker
- Our Generation Movie Theater Playset – Exclusive
- Barbie Malibu House
For all the Action Packers
- Jetson Renegade Hoverboard – Exclusive
- Viro Rides Vega 2-in-1 Scooter – Exclusive Color
- Hot Wheels Colossal Crash Trackset
- Beyblade Burst Turbo Championship Clash Battle Set – Exclusive
- Marvel Avengers: Endgame Titan Hero Series – Exclusive
- Monster Jam Mega Grave Digger RC
- Fortnite Jumbo Loot Llama Piñata
For all the Gizmo Ninjas
- Fisher-Price Linkimals
- LeapFrog RockIt Twist
- Nintendo Switch
- Really Rad Robots Turbo Bot
For all the Love Bugs
- Owleez
- Cry Babies Interactive Baby Doll – Exclusive
- Little Live My Real Rescue Pink Scruff-a-Luv – Exclusive
For all the Game Changers
- Buffalo Games Classic Pinball Board Game – Exclusive
- Pictionary Air
For all the Glitter Gang
- Capsule Chix Ultimix Pack
- Poopsie Rainbow Surprise Slime Kit
- Cool Maker Go Glam Nail Stamper Kit
- Snapstar Pop Royalty: Echo's Debut on the Pink Carpet – Exclusive
Guests can shop these toys and thousands more at Target stores, Target.com and in the Target app. And with services like Order Pickup, Drive Up and same-day delivery with Shipt, Target offers the broadest array of same-day fulfillment options in retail. This holiday season, Drive Up services will be available at 95 percent of Target locations and in all 50 states.
