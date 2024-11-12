Target Reveals Store Hours for Black Friday, Announces Extended Shopping Hours

"Target is the place to be on Black Friday — and all season long — with incredible deals on thousands of items across every category and exclusive in-store items you'll want to pick up for everyone on your gift list this year," said Mark Schindele, chief stores officer at Target. "With extended store hours, convenient same-day pickup and delivery options and around-the-clock online availability, you can choose when, where and how to shop, and our fantastic team will be there to deliver."

Last-minute Thanksgiving shopping

For the week's first big event — Thanksgiving — Target stores will be open regular hours on Wednesday, Nov. 27. Guests also have additional options for shopping last-minute holiday needs that day, including:

Drive Up or Order Pickup to get purchases the same day, if an order is placed up to two hours prior to store close.

Unlimited same-day delivery — a built-in benefit for Target Circle 360 members — to receive orders on their doorstep that day on orders over $35 . From Nov. 10 to Dec. 2 , Target Circle 360 membership is available for 50% off its $99 annual fee.

A Thanksgiving Day tradition

Target stores will once again be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28, to provide team members with the opportunity to spend time with family and friends. Target's commitment to close stores on Thanksgiving — in its fifth consecutive year — is made possible thanks to its team and ability to meet consumers' holiday needs within and well beyond store hours.

Items purchased on Target.com or via the Target app on Thanksgiving Day will be available the next day, on Black Friday, for pickup via Drive Up and Order Pickup.

Shopping Black Friday Taylor Swift exclusives and deals

On Friday, Nov. 29, consumers can get a behind-the-scenes look at Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour with "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Book," which features more than 500 images, as well as never-before-seen photos and reflections from Taylor. Also available only in store on Black Friday: "The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology" on vinyl and CD.

The 256-page hardcover book, vinyl and CD, available exclusively at Target, will have a limit of four per item, per guest. Target stores will have a number of measures in place to help shoppers get the items they're hoping for as seamlessly as possible, including the option to initiate a digital queue for those in line, if needed. The book, vinyl and CD will also be available on the Target app and on Target.com starting early morning Saturday, Nov. 30, while supplies last.

Guests can also shop Target's full week of Black Friday deals from Nov. 24-30, available online and in stores, with the retailer's best planned prices of the season – and twice as many Black Friday weekend deals as last year. However they make their Target run, guests can also take advantage of Order Pickup, Drive Up and same-day fulfillment services for an even easier shopping experience.

Extended holiday shopping hours

Beyond Black Friday and for the rest of the holiday season, Target is offering extended store shopping hours of 7 a.m. to midnight, from Nov. 30 to Dec. 23. (Check local store hours.) Consumers can do their holiday shopping and enjoy Black Friday week deals 24/7 on Target.com and the Target app.

Savings all season long

Guests also have many more ways to save throughout the holidays. This includes recently reduced prices on more than 2,000 everyday items, Target's $20 Thanksgiving meal, the retailer's largest holiday assortment ever featuring thousands of toys with over half under $20, as well as $5 and $10 gifting must-haves.

And consumers can unlock more ways to save with Target's free-to-join Target Circle program, including the Deal of the Day, with deals applied automatically at checkout on everything from everyday essentials to on-trend home décor, clothing and beauty. Shoppers can also save an extra 5%1 if they pay with Target Circle Card.

For even more ways Target is delivering shopping joy, ease and savings this season, visit the holiday press hub.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center.

1. Restrictions apply. Subject to application approval and identity verification. See Target.com/CircleCard for program rules and details.

SOURCE Target Corporation