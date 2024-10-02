Target Reveals Top Toys List, Delivering Holiday Magic, Exclusive Finds and New Surprises, with More Than Half the Full Assortment Under $20

Target's 2024 Bullseye's Top Toys list features more than 60 must-have items with nearly half exclusive to Target, and prices starting at $7.99

The retailer will also offer thousands of toys this season with over half under $20 , making it easy to find gifts for any budget

Target is also offering new, weekly toy drops and deals at up to 50% off to usher in the holiday season

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced the release of its 2024 Bullseye's Top Toys list. The list includes more than 60 toys, nearly half of which are exclusive to Target. These toys start at $7.99 and include popular brands such as LEGO, Disney, FAO Schwarz and Star Wars, as well as items from Target's Bullseye-branded collection. Target is also offering thousands of toys this holiday season, with over half priced under $20. Additionally, the retailer will introduce weekly toy drops and promotions, with discounts of up to 50% on select items throughout the season.

"At Target, holiday shopping is all about creating joyful moments that families can afford," said Jill Sando, Target's executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, apparel and accessories, home and hardlines. "With over 1,000 new toys and a Top Toys list full of only-at-Target exclusives, we're bringing that special 'Tarzhay' magic to gift giving — making it fun, effortless and affordable for every family."

A Top Toys list featuring new and exclusive toys

Bullseye's Top Toys list is back, featuring more than 60 of the season's hottest toys, with more exclusives than ever before. From favorites like the LEGO Star Wars Droid Factory and the Bluey Amusement Park Playset to exclusive toys like the Polly Pocket Target Bullseye Adventure Compact, the list offers something for everyone. With prices starting at just $7.99, Target continues to deliver affordable holiday joy for families.

Bullseye's Top Toys of 2024

Budget-friendly finds under $20

5 Surprise Mini Brands Garden

MGA's Miniverse – Make it Mini Spa – Exclusive

Girls Glamour Purse Set: Madison Ave – Exclusive

Girls Glamour Purse Set: Fifth Ave – Exclusive

Girls Glamour Purse Set: Rockefeller – Exclusive

Kinetic Sand Squish Motion Set

Maxx Action Target Semi Truck – Exclusive

Polly Pocket Target Bullseye Adventure Compact – Exclusive

Playsets that spark imagination

Bluey Amusement Park Playset – Exclusive

Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Smart Stages Ultimate Playhouse

Fisher-Price Little People Target Run Playset – Exclusive

Gabby's Dollhouse Purrfect Celebration Playset

Maxx Action 3-N-1 Mega Crane

Marvel Spider-Man Web Action Set – Exclusive

Star Wars Darth Vader Dark Side Set – Exclusive

Target Toy Checklane – Exclusive

LEGO sets for builders

LEGO Star Wars Creative Play Droid Builder Star Wars Toy Set – Exclusive

LEGO Moana's Flowerpot – Exclusive

LEGO City Space Science Lab Toy Building Set – Exclusive

LEGO Disney Young Simba the Lion King Fan Disney Collection Building Set

Toys for collectors and action enthusiasts

Beyblade X Dagger and Tusk Xtreme Battle Set

DC Comics Batman Ultimate Transforming Batmobile Playset

Furby Tie-Dye

Hatchimals Alive Secret Hatch Pandoo – Exclusive

Hot Wheels City Ultra Shark Car Wash

Hot Wheels City Ultimate Garage Playset

Imaginext Star Wars Darth Vader Bot

Jurassic Park Tyrannosaurus Rex Off-road Tracker Pack – Exclusive

Little Live Pets My Really Real Puppy – Cavapoo – Exclusive

MAGNA-TILES Space

Monster Jam Booster Playset: 1:64 Scale

Monster Jam RC Mega Spider-Man

MEGA Pokémon Kanto Region Pokedex Building Kit, 322 pc

PAW Patrol Rescue Wheel Tower

Play-Doh Pizza Delivery Scooter Playset

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Action 4 Pack – Exclusive

Spidey and His Amazing Friends Dance and Crawl Spidey

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutation Station Playset with Figures – Exclusive

Transformers One Mega Changer Multipack – Exclusive

Vtech Kidizoom SmartWatch DX4 – Blue, Purple

WinterChu Pikachu Squish – Exclusive

Playsets and electronics

Barbie Dreamhouse Pool Party Doll House with 75+ pc, 3 Story Slide

Meta Quest 3 128GB Mixed Reality Headset

3 128GB Mixed Reality Headset Nex Playground Active Play System

Nintendo Switch OLED Model: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle

8 Deluxe Bundle Pixel Petz – Corgi Interactive

PlayStation 5 Console – Slim

Power Pony Rideable Pony - Princess

Tonies Disney Belle, Cinderella and Ariel Toniebox Audio Player Bundle – Exclusive

Tonies Disney Tigger, Woody and Stitch Toniebox Audio Player Bundle – Exclusive

Xbox Series X Console

Creative play options for kids of all ages

Baby Alive Crawl N Play Baby Doll: Harper Hugs, Katy Kat and Tilly Tinker

Cool Maker Go Glam Nail Studio

FAO Schwarz Pink & Bedazzled Electric Guitar

& Bedazzled Electric Guitar FAO Schwarz Throwback Toys Mystery Vending Machine – Exclusive

Gigglescape Activity Cube – Exclusive

Melissa & Doug What's in Store with Scanner – Exclusive

MGA's Miniverse – Make it Mini Harry Potter Build It Set

Moana Petite Gift Set – Exclusive

Ms. Rachel Speak & Sing Doll

& Sing Doll NERF N Series Infinite Blaster

Bullseye-branded fun

The retailer also expands its Bullseye-branded toys assortment with 11 new items, building on the viral success of last year's Target Toy Shopping Cart. Notable additions include the Jumbo Bullseye Plush at a great value for $25 and the Barbie Skipper's First Job Target Doll: Danielle. Starting in November, over 200 Target stores will feature a new Bullseye-themed display, making it even easier for shoppers to discover these exclusive items as soon as they walk through the door.

New toys and great deals all season long

Target is consumers' one-stop shop for all things toys this holiday season, offering a lineup of new and exclusive toys at affordable prices. Starting this week, the retailer will unveil limited time drops and weekly deals with savings up to 50% off, along with limited time offers on some of the most anticipated toys of the season, including:

LEGO Icons Wreath-Making Kit and Holiday Garland – Exclusive

Bluey Amusement Park Playset at 50% off – Limited time offer – Exclusive

Barbie Skipper's First Job Target Doll: Skipper – Exclusive

First Job Target Doll: Skipper – Exclusive Barbie Skipper's First Job Target Doll: Danielle – Exclusive

First Job Target Doll: Danielle – Exclusive Jurassic Park Tyrannosaurus Rex Off-road Tracker Pack – 30% off – Limited time offer

Tonies Disney Belle, Cinderella and Ariel Toniebox Audio Player Bundle – 50% off – Limited time offer – Exclusive

Tonies Disney Tigger, Woody and Stitch Toniebox Audio Player Bundle – 50% off – Limited time offer – Exclusive

MGA's Miniverse – Make it Mini Target Favorite Foods – Exclusive

LEGO Star Wars Invisible Hand 25 th Anniversary Building Set – Exclusive

Anniversary Building Set – Exclusive LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog Gaming Gift and Sonic Playset – Exclusive

A fun, seamless toy shopping experience

This holiday season, saving and shopping is even easier with Target Circle. Through our free-to-join program, members can enjoy exclusive deals that are automatically applied at checkout.

Shoppers can also save an extra 5%1 when paying with the Target Circle Card. And for added convenience, members of our paid program, Target Circle 360, can take advantage of unlimited same-day delivery, free two-day shipping and extended returns, making it easier than ever to shop for toys and other holiday items. Families can shop in stores or on Target.com, using Drive Up and Order Pickup with no minimum purchase or membership fee required.'

