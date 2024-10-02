Target Reveals Top Toys List, Delivering Holiday Magic, Exclusive Finds and New Surprises, with More Than Half the Full Assortment Under $20

Oct 02, 2024, 06:01 ET
- Target's 2024 Bullseye's Top Toys list features more than 60 must-have items with nearly half exclusive to Target, and prices starting at $7.99
- The retailer will also offer thousands of toys this season with over half under $20, making it easy to find gifts for any budget
- Target is also offering new, weekly toy drops and deals at up to 50% off to usher in the holiday season
MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced the release of its 2024 Bullseye's Top Toys list. The list includes more than 60 toys, nearly half of which are exclusive to Target. These toys start at $7.99 and include popular brands such as LEGO, Disney, FAO Schwarz and Star Wars, as well as items from Target's Bullseye-branded collection. Target is also offering thousands of toys this holiday season, with over half priced under $20. Additionally, the retailer will introduce weekly toy drops and promotions, with discounts of up to 50% on select items throughout the season.
"At Target, holiday shopping is all about creating joyful moments that families can afford," said Jill Sando, Target's executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, apparel and accessories, home and hardlines. "With over 1,000 new toys and a Top Toys list full of only-at-Target exclusives, we're bringing that special 'Tarzhay' magic to gift giving — making it fun, effortless and affordable for every family."
A Top Toys list featuring new and exclusive toys
Bullseye's Top Toys list is back, featuring more than 60 of the season's hottest toys, with more exclusives than ever before. From favorites like the LEGO Star Wars Droid Factory and the Bluey Amusement Park Playset to exclusive toys like the Polly Pocket Target Bullseye Adventure Compact, the list offers something for everyone. With prices starting at just $7.99, Target continues to deliver affordable holiday joy for families.
Bullseye's Top Toys of 2024
Budget-friendly finds under $20
- 5 Surprise Mini Brands Garden
- MGA's Miniverse – Make it Mini Spa – Exclusive
- Girls Glamour Purse Set: Madison Ave – Exclusive
- Girls Glamour Purse Set: Fifth Ave – Exclusive
- Girls Glamour Purse Set: Rockefeller – Exclusive
- Kinetic Sand Squish Motion Set
- Maxx Action Target Semi Truck – Exclusive
- Polly Pocket Target Bullseye Adventure Compact – Exclusive
Playsets that spark imagination
- Bluey Amusement Park Playset – Exclusive
- Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Smart Stages Ultimate Playhouse
- Fisher-Price Little People Target Run Playset – Exclusive
- Gabby's Dollhouse Purrfect Celebration Playset
- Maxx Action 3-N-1 Mega Crane
- Marvel Spider-Man Web Action Set – Exclusive
- Star Wars Darth Vader Dark Side Set – Exclusive
- Target Toy Checklane – Exclusive
LEGO sets for builders
- LEGO Star Wars Creative Play Droid Builder Star Wars Toy Set – Exclusive
- LEGO Moana's Flowerpot – Exclusive
- LEGO City Space Science Lab Toy Building Set – Exclusive
- LEGO Disney Young Simba the Lion King Fan Disney Collection Building Set
Toys for collectors and action enthusiasts
- Beyblade X Dagger and Tusk Xtreme Battle Set
- DC Comics Batman Ultimate Transforming Batmobile Playset
- Furby Tie-Dye
- Hatchimals Alive Secret Hatch Pandoo – Exclusive
- Hot Wheels City Ultra Shark Car Wash
- Hot Wheels City Ultimate Garage Playset
- Imaginext Star Wars Darth Vader Bot
- Jurassic Park Tyrannosaurus Rex Off-road Tracker Pack – Exclusive
- Little Live Pets My Really Real Puppy – Cavapoo – Exclusive
- MAGNA-TILES Space
- Monster Jam Booster Playset: 1:64 Scale
- Monster Jam RC Mega Spider-Man
- MEGA Pokémon Kanto Region Pokedex Building Kit, 322 pc
- PAW Patrol Rescue Wheel Tower
- Play-Doh Pizza Delivery Scooter Playset
- Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Action 4 Pack – Exclusive
- Spidey and His Amazing Friends Dance and Crawl Spidey
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutation Station Playset with Figures – Exclusive
- Transformers One Mega Changer Multipack – Exclusive
- Vtech Kidizoom SmartWatch DX4 – Blue, Purple
- WinterChu Pikachu Squish – Exclusive
Playsets and electronics
- Barbie Dreamhouse Pool Party Doll House with 75+ pc, 3 Story Slide
- Meta Quest 3 128GB Mixed Reality Headset
- Nex Playground Active Play System
- Nintendo Switch OLED Model: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle
- Pixel Petz – Corgi Interactive
- PlayStation 5 Console – Slim
- Power Pony Rideable Pony - Princess
- Tonies Disney Belle, Cinderella and Ariel Toniebox Audio Player Bundle – Exclusive
- Tonies Disney Tigger, Woody and Stitch Toniebox Audio Player Bundle – Exclusive
- Xbox Series X Console
Creative play options for kids of all ages
- Baby Alive Crawl N Play Baby Doll: Harper Hugs, Katy Kat and Tilly Tinker
- Cool Maker Go Glam Nail Studio
- FAO Schwarz Pink & Bedazzled Electric Guitar
- FAO Schwarz Throwback Toys Mystery Vending Machine – Exclusive
- Gigglescape Activity Cube – Exclusive
- Melissa & Doug What's in Store with Scanner – Exclusive
- MGA's Miniverse – Make it Mini Harry Potter Build It Set
- Moana Petite Gift Set – Exclusive
- Ms. Rachel Speak & Sing Doll
- NERF N Series Infinite Blaster
Bullseye-branded fun
The retailer also expands its Bullseye-branded toys assortment with 11 new items, building on the viral success of last year's Target Toy Shopping Cart. Notable additions include the Jumbo Bullseye Plush at a great value for $25 and the Barbie Skipper's First Job Target Doll: Danielle. Starting in November, over 200 Target stores will feature a new Bullseye-themed display, making it even easier for shoppers to discover these exclusive items as soon as they walk through the door.
New toys and great deals all season long
Target is consumers' one-stop shop for all things toys this holiday season, offering a lineup of new and exclusive toys at affordable prices. Starting this week, the retailer will unveil limited time drops and weekly deals with savings up to 50% off, along with limited time offers on some of the most anticipated toys of the season, including:
- LEGO Icons Wreath-Making Kit and Holiday Garland – Exclusive
- Bluey Amusement Park Playset at 50% off – Limited time offer – Exclusive
- Barbie Skipper's First Job Target Doll: Skipper – Exclusive
- Barbie Skipper's First Job Target Doll: Danielle – Exclusive
- Jurassic Park Tyrannosaurus Rex Off-road Tracker Pack – 30% off – Limited time offer
- Tonies Disney Belle, Cinderella and Ariel Toniebox Audio Player Bundle – 50% off – Limited time offer – Exclusive
- Tonies Disney Tigger, Woody and Stitch Toniebox Audio Player Bundle – 50% off – Limited time offer – Exclusive
- MGA's Miniverse – Make it Mini Target Favorite Foods – Exclusive
- LEGO Star Wars Invisible Hand 25th Anniversary Building Set – Exclusive
- LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog Gaming Gift and Sonic Playset – Exclusive
A fun, seamless toy shopping experience
This holiday season, saving and shopping is even easier with Target Circle. Through our free-to-join program, members can enjoy exclusive deals that are automatically applied at checkout.
Shoppers can also save an extra 5%1 when paying with the Target Circle Card. And for added convenience, members of our paid program, Target Circle 360, can take advantage of unlimited same-day delivery, free two-day shipping and extended returns, making it easier than ever to shop for toys and other holiday items. Families can shop in stores or on Target.com, using Drive Up and Order Pickup with no minimum purchase or membership fee required.'
- Restrictions apply. Subject to application approval and identity verification. See Target.com/CircleCard for program rules and details.
About Target
Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves consumers at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center.
SOURCE Target Corporation
