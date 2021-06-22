Target RWE Study Shows Significant Differences in Medication Use Among Older Patients with IBD Compared to Younger Patients

The TARGET-IBD study analyzed 2,900+ patients with IBD across 34 academic/community sites from July 2017 to Feb. 2020. Tweet this

"Understanding patterns between these two populations of Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis patients is critical to informing future evaluations and clinical outcomes," said Edward Barnes, MD, MPH, Assistant Professor of Medicine, Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and lead author of the study. "Given the aging population in the United States, and the host of issues that come along with treating older patients, utilization patterns have long-term implications for IBD control."

An estimated 1.6 million Americans live with an IBD diagnosis, and there is no cure.1 Approximately one-third of new cases of CD are diagnosed in elderly patients.2 While the overall incidence of IBD is relatively stable, the prevalence of IBD continues to increase as the population ages.3

Older adults face practical concerns with IBD treatment. Taking multiple medications is a significant issue for many older patients. In one retrospective study, 94% of patients age 65 or older with IBD were taking three or more medications.4 Understanding the medication utilization patterns among older patients with CD and UC will be a critical component to future evaluations of clinical outcomes in this population.

TARGET-IBD is an active 5-year longitudinal, observational study of more than 4,400 adult and pediatric patients with IBD receiving usual care from 36 academic and community centers throughout the U.S. Real-world data is collected retrospectively for three years from the time of the patient's date of consent and patients are also followed prospectively for a minimum of five years. The robust TARGET-IBD cohort allows for the collection of effectiveness and safety data upon new drug approvals.

About Target RWE

Target RWE is a leading health evidence solutions company that generates innovative real-world evidence (RWE) and provides intelligent analytical solutions for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other healthcare partners. Target RWE's novel NoviSci solution enables the analysis and visualization of health data using state-of-the-science epidemiological methods and sound scientific principles, providing a unique and highly adaptive environment to accelerate insights and reproducible research artifacts. Visit www.targetrwe.com for more details.

CONTACT:

Kayla Slake

[email protected]

984.234.0268 ext. 205

SOURCE Target RWE