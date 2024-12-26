Target's Holiday Clearance Event Begins Today, Featuring Deals of up to 50% off on Clothing, Shoes, Beauty, Toys and More

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) announced that its annual Target Holiday Clearance Event kicks off today with deep deals across its assortment, including clothing, shoes, beauty, toys, holiday decor and more, while supplies last. Consumers will find the biggest savings at the retailer's nearly 2,000 stores, along with additional deals on Target.com and in the Target app.

"What I love about clearance is seeing all of the different reasons people shop at Target as the holiday season winds down," said Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Target. "Whether you're celebrating later, using a new gift card or getting a jump start on next year, we have deep discounts across our entire assortment to make it easy for everyone to find great deals and extend the joy of the holiday season."

Wrap up the season with these special offers

The annual Target Holiday Clearance Event offers consumers one last chance to take home items from the retailer's holiday assortment at reduced prices. For a limited time, consumers can discover great deals including:

50% or more off

Select holiday family sleepwear

Select beauty gift sets

Select holiday decor

Up to 50% off

Select clothing and shoes for the family

Select jewelry and accessories

Select toys across categories such as games, dolls and plush

Select sporting goods including bikes

30% or more off

Select holiday candy

Exact products and inventory vary by store and online.

Enjoy even more savings and convenience

As consumers shop Target's clearance deals, they can take advantage of additional options available year-round to save money and get their purchases with ease. Members of the retailer's free-to-join Target Circle program enjoy personalized perks and deals and save an extra 5%1 if they pay with Target Circle Card. Target offers consumers the extra convenience of its industry-leading fulfillment service options, including Drive Up and Order Pickup, unlimited same-day delivery on orders over $35 with a Target Circle 360 membership or free 2-day shipping on thousands of items.

Plus, with free returns on most new, unopened items within 90 days of purchase, Target makes it easy for consumers to return and exchange items and get great deals on the items they want most. Consumers can make returns at their convenience in stores or at the Drive Up lanes.

Visit Target.com for more about the sale. Find additional details about Target's 2024 holiday season on the retailer's holiday press hub.

1. Restrictions apply. Subject to application approval and identity verification. See Target.com/CircleCard for program rules and details.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/597598/Target_Corporation_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Target Corporation