Target Unveils Largest Spring Beauty Assortment Ever -- Making Trend-Driven, Expert-Backed Beauty More Accessible

Retailer brings in nearly 3,000 new products, more than 60 new brands for the season

Reimagined in‑store experience plus beauty events help guests discover what's new and trending

Members of Target's paid Target Circle 360 program get early access to select new products

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced that beginning in February, guests will find the retailer's largest-ever Spring beauty assortment in stores nationwide and on Target.com. Curated by Target's beauty team, the assortment is paired with a fully refreshed store experience and in-store beauty events.

"Beauty is incredibly important and deeply personal to our guests, so our team has worked with beauty powerhouses and small, innovative, emerging brands alike to bring thousands of new products to the mix," said Amanda Nusz, senior vice president of merchandising, essentials and beauty, Target. "We ended up with a Spring beauty lineup that reflects what guests are looking for right now — exciting new discoveries, Target‑only exclusives and prices that feel good. And we've freshened up the in‑store experience, too, so finding a new favorite feels easy and enjoyable."

Trend-driven assortment

Target's insights show that expert-backed products and high-quality ingredients matter to guests. Target's merchants used those insights to build a distinct assortment that gives consumers a wide variety of choices, with more than 90% of items under $20.

Here's how Target is bringing top beauty trends to life:

Prestige vibes at accessible prices: More guests want an elevated, editorial‑beauty look, but in a way that feels effortless and accessible. Target is bringing prestige-inspired beauty within reach, introducing popular brands like Morphe cosmetics, exclusive-to-Target brands like Ontu and new offerings from Minimalist and GoPure for beauty that delivers without the luxury markup.

K-beauty: Target's largest K‑beauty expansion yet includes cult favorites and emerging innovators across skincare, makeup and haircare. Guests will find Dasique's fruit- and floral-inspired makeup, The Crème Shop's colorful packaging and complexion basics, I'm Meme's playful, multi-use makeup, haruharu wonder's antioxidant-rich fermented ingredients, Elizavecca's high‑performance actives and Kundal's fragrance‑forward haircare.

Skin health made simple: Guests are craving formulas built around ingredients they trust at accessible prices. Target is adding new dermatologist‑backed brands like Remedy by Dr. Muneeb Shah, alongside expanded assortments from La Roche‑Posay and Prequel with products like barrier‑boosting moisturizers, peptide serums and microbiome‑friendly treatments.

Safe in the sun: Target is continuing to lean into the need for year-round, full-body sun protection. Target is excited to welcome Supergoop!, the category-defining brand known for transforming SPF into a feel-good, skincare-first essential. The retailer is also expanding its collections of up&up and Vacation Brand SPF options, adding offerings from brands like Carroten and introducing new sun haircare protection from Dove Beauty.

Haircare for every texture and routine: Target is continuing to invest in all‑hair‑type innovation. The textured haircare section is growing in both space and item count, giving guests more to choose from based on their personal haircare needs. New brands include Gracie's Corner, Skala and Lola from Rio, plus expanded offerings from favorites like The Doux, Camille Rose, Design Essentials, tgin, Urban Hydration and Watch and Sea. Target's launch of being haircare — a new line priced at just $6.99 — brings premium formulas targeted to the user's hair type.

Scent as self-expression: Newness from Athena Club, Scents Unearth'd and Crémerie, along with expanded offerings from eos and Saltair, helps create elevated everyday rituals. Formats include hair and body mists that layer, oils that double as self‑care and fragrances that feel sophisticated without the splurge.

A reimagined in-store experience

Alongside the expanded assortment, Target is refreshing the in‑store beauty experience to make discovering new products easier and more intuitive. The space is intentional, welcoming and built around how guests naturally shop beauty today: by trend and by need.

The refreshed beauty experience features:

A clearer layout that highlights what's new and trending, so guests can discover the latest products at a glance.

Updated displays that inspire guests to explore and interact with products. For example, in fragrance, new testers and signage explain scent notes to help guests find the right scent.

A spotlight on only-at-Target finds, bestsellers and new products, helping guests shop with confidence.

A fully refreshed haircare aisle — the category's biggest transformation in years — making it easier to explore products based on textures, routines and needs.

Starting this week, Target Circle 360 members get early access to shop some of the new Spring assortment. And, in select stores, Target will host beauty activations, offering guests hands-on ways to experience new products. Visit target.com/events for details and participating stores.

Guests can shop beauty in stores, on Target.com or in the Target app, with convenient fulfillment options including Same Day Delivery, Drive Up and Order Pickup.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center.

SOURCE Target Corporation