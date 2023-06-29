Targus® Announces Availability of its UV-C LED Disinfection Light to Automatically Disinfect High-Touch Surfaces

Introducing a perfect low-maintenance, automated solution for a cleaner workspace

ANAHEIM, Calif., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Targus®, the number one laptop case brand in the US and Canada1 and a leader in laptop cases and mobile computing accessories, today announced that its CES® 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree2, the UV-C LED Disinfection Light, is now available for sale. This essential no-touch solution helps reduce pathogens on device surfaces by utilizing UV-C Light technology, which breaks down the DNA of microorganisms.

The Targus® UV-C LED Disinfection Light delivers the perfect, low maintenance, automated disinfection solution for individual workstations.

Sleek, modern, and lightweight, the Disinfection Light is designed to stand between your keyboard and monitor on the desktop to automatically disinfect the surfaces of keyboards, mice, and other items within the disinfection range3, reducing the need for manual intervention, cleaning, or touching.

"Maintaining a clean workspace is increasingly important post-pandemic as businesses move back to in-office and hybrid work environments," says Mike Sexton, Sr. Director of Global Product Management & Development, Targus. "Our UV-C LED Disinfection Light delivers the perfect low maintenance, automated disinfection solution for individual workstations to eliminate pathogenic microorganisms on critical high-touch surfaces of items like keyboards, mice, and tablets at the office and at home."

The UV-C LED Disinfection Light effectively kills or inactivates pathogenic microorganisms. Third-party laboratory testing verified efficacy against Flu Virus (H1N1 Influenza), Staph (Staphylococcus aureus) Bacteria, Pneumonia (Klebsiella pneumoniae) Bacteria, and MRSA (methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus) Bacteria. The Targus UV-C LED Disinfection Light runs for 5 minutes, every hour, to clean the active disinfection area. When the disinfection cycle begins, the light emits a purple ambient hue, indicating that it is in use.

AC-powered, the disinfecting occurs automatically, so there is no manual cleaning schedule to maintain. Manual cleaning, however, can be initiated with the press of a button, allowing 15 seconds for the individual to leave the active area. There is a built-in auto shut-off safety feature that utilizes motion sensors. Should any motion be detected within the safety zone4, outside of the active cleaning area, or if the device senses any activity within the safety zone, the UV-C LEDs will be automatically disabled. After 5 minutes of inactivity, the Light will resume its disinfection cycle.

The UV-C LED Disinfection Light (AWV339TT) can be purchased in the US on Targus.com and through authorized resellers.

About Targus

For 40 years, Targus has been revolutionizing mobile computing accessories for large enterprises and consumers, alike — connecting people and technology in meaningful ways. From laptop bags to tablet cases, to peripherals and universal docking stations, we persistently conceive, design, and produce innovative, productivity-boosting solutions that make the complex, simple; and seamlessly integrate into the lifestyles of mobile professionals wherever they work – at home, in the office, or wherever they go. We cross categories, regions, industries, and lifestyles with a breadth and depth of products that provide you with the solutions you need to live, dream, and do.

Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Targus has global operations in more than 24 offices and distribution in more than 100 countries. Learn more about us at Targus.com, like or follow us on Facebook, and LinkedIn.

1Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service, U.S. and Canada, combined unit sales for Sleeves/Slipcases, Annual 2022.

2The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

3Disinfection area is estimated at 10" deep by 26" wide.

4Safety zone is estimated at 18" beyond the disinfection area.

SOURCE Targus