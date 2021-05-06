Targus® Announces New Works With Chromebook™ Docking Station Solutions

"We are excited to partner with the Works With Chromebook program, and to launch in our core product category of docking stations," said Vice President of Global Marketing, Andrew Corkill. "These new products are designed to complement any Chromebook, and we feel confident that adding a dock to a workspace or education setup will help users increase their productivity."

The two, highly-anticipated docking stations* are expected to launch later this year — first, a desktop solution, and second, a travel (or work-from-home) version for workspaces on-the-go. Providing the best overall range of solutions to customers is of utmost priority to both Targus and Google, so it is no surprise this partnership has been an easy one. For the latest information on the launch of the Works With Chromebook docking stations, please visit targus.com.

About Targus

Over thirty-five years and a history of firsts, Targus has revolutionized mobile computing accessories for large enterprises and end-users alike — connecting people and technology in meaningful ways. From laptop bags to tablet cases to peripherals and universal docking stations, Targus persistently conceives, designs, and produces innovative, productivity-boosting solutions that make the complex, simple, and helps people pursue their passions and live their purpose — at work and in life. Targus reaches across categories, regions, industries, and lifestyles with a breadth of products that seamlessly provide you with everything you need to live, dream, and do.

Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Targus has global operations in over 45 offices and distribution in more than 100 countries. Learn more about us at targus.com, or like and follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

*This product works with devices capable of running the latest version of Chrome OS and has been certified to meet Google's compatibility standards. Google is not responsible for the operation of this product or its compliance with safety requirements. Chromebook and the Works With Chromebook badge are trademarks of Google LLC.

SOURCE Targus

