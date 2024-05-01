Targus' New USB4 Triple Video Docking Station with 100W Power Harnesses USB4 (and Thunderbolt) in a Triple Video Enterprise Dock

This alternate mode dock delivers 40 Gbps host link speed and high performance with ultimate compatibility with Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, and other USB-C host devices

ANAHEIM, Calif., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Targus®, the number one third-party docking station and laptop bag brand in the US1 and a leader in laptop cases and mobile computing accessories, today announced the availability of its new USB4 Triple Video Docking Station with 100W Power (DOCK460). With full USB4 (and Thunderbolt™) speeds in a triple video enterprise-grade dock, this Alternate Mode dock packs all of the ports and power necessary to support and power a wide variety of laptop brands and various platforms.

"Our new DOCK460 is an outstanding docking solution for enterprise users who want more power, speed, and performance than previously available, while offering ultra-compatibility with a wide variety of laptop brands and platforms," explains David Dorantes, Director, Product Marketing, Targus. "With this powerful dock, users can enjoy a native triple-video workstation that stays charged and ready with 100W power delivery, plus the addition of a USB4 connection and 2.5G Ethernet."

This dock features two DisplayPort™ ports and single HDMI port with the high transfer speeds of USB4 technology and elevated network speeds of 2.5G, which are 2.5 times faster than the common 1 Gigabit Ethernet port. With its secured screw-in USB4 cable and connector, this alternate mode dock can connect to any USB4 or Thunderbolt host. Its single HDMI port and two DisplayPort ports allow users to enjoy video performance up to 8K resolution in single display and resolutions of up to 8K with two or 4K with three monitors.*

Priced at $249.99 SRP, DOCK460 is available to purchase now at Targus.com and through participating retailers worldwide.

*USB-C DP Alt Mode: Single video up to 8K/30Hz, dual video up to 4K/60Hz and triple video up to 4K/30Hz; USB4 Mode: Single video up to 8K/60Hz, dual video up to 8K/30Hz and triple video up to 4K/60Hz. A combination of DP1.4 HBR3 and DSC may enable higher resolution. Dual and Triple extended video applies to MST supported host machines.

1Source: Circana, US/Canada Retail and US B2B Reseller in Unit Sales, ending December 2023 (Laptop Bag case type = Briefcase, Sleeve, Attache, Slipcase, Messenger Bag)

2Source: Circana, US B2B Reseller, Docking Stations Unit Sales, ending December 2023

