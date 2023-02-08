Targus® Celebrates 40 Years of Innovating Laptop Bags and Tech Accessories that Empower a Seamless and Connected Life

Commemorates milestone with a Limited Edition 40th Anniversary Collection of cases made from recycled water bottles

ANAHEIM, Calif., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Targus®, the number one-selling laptop case brand in the U.S.*, and a leader in laptop cases and mobile computing accessories, announced that it is celebrating its 40th year in business since creating the first laptop bag in 1983. To honor the milestone, the company has launched a Limited Edition 40th Anniversary Collection of eco-friendly laptop cases which feature the classic look of the original Targus bags.

Targus celebrates 40 years of developing innovative solutions that carry, connect, and protect your tech with its Limited Edition 40th Anniversary Collection.

"At Targus, we are proud of delivering 40 years of quality, purpose-driven solutions that mobile professionals around the world rely on to carry, connect, and protect their tech, so they can perform at their best," says Andrew Corkill, Vice President, Global Marketing & eCommerce. "Our new Limited Edition 40th Anniversary Collection celebrates the original signature look of the early laptop bags that our company created back in the 80s while offering an eco-conscious design that is important to today's consumers."

The Limited Edition 40th Anniversary Collection includes a 15.6" Cypress™ Hero EcoSmart® Backpack and Cypress™ EcoSmart® Briefcase, eco-friendly laptop bags made from recycled water bottles.

With accents of ruby red, the case honors the original Targus bags, which donned the same red elements. A custom, reflective "40" logo is featured on the front panel and shoulder strap, and the interior features a special edition "Milestones of Targus" pattern. The bags also boast ergonomic shoulder straps, padded back paneling, soft-touch handles, and a sleek minimalist design for ease of use and maximum comfort while on the go.

Both cases will be available for sale exclusively online starting in early February 2023. The backpack retails for $99.99 and the briefcase for $77.99.

About Targus

For 40 years, Targus has been revolutionizing mobile computing accessories for large enterprises and consumers, alike — connecting people and technology in meaningful ways. From laptop bags to tablet cases, to peripherals and universal docking stations, we persistently conceive, design, and produce innovative, productivity-boosting solutions that make the complex, simple; and seamlessly integrate into the lifestyles of mobile professionals wherever they work – at home, in the office, or wherever they go. We cross categories, regions, industries, and lifestyles with a breadth and depth of products that provide you with the solutions you need to live, dream, and do.

Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Targus has global operations in more than 24 offices and distribution in more than 100 countries. Learn more about us and read about Targus' history in the making at targus.com, and like or follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service (U.S. and Canada): combined Q3 2022 sales for Sleeves/Slipcases; Reseller Tracking (U.S.): combined sales for Laptop Cases and Other Notebook Accessories; based on unit sales, 12ME September 2022 combined.

