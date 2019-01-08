Targus Expands its Line-Up of Cases for Education

With the all-new work in cases, there's no need to remove the device from its case. The sturdy elastic straps anchor the laptop in place, so students can simply unzip and start working – helping prevent accidental damage and protect schools' assets long-term. And like all Targus laptop cases, it's backed by the Targus limited lifetime warranty.

Targus provides a full suite of education solutions including form-fit covers for select HP® and Dell™ devices, sleeves, slipcases, backpacks, and tablet cases. And as part of its ongoing commitment to education, Targus also offers schools and school districts exclusive discounts and the opportunity to customize cases with a school logo or mascot.

Work-In Plus Case for Chromebook

The Targus Work-in Plus Case for Chromebook™ features Targus' patented DOME Protection System™, padded carry handles, a removable shoulder strap, a large, storage pocket to accommodate everyday essentials, and an ID slot to easily identify who the bag and device belong to. The case comes in two sizes:

11.6" Work-In Plus Chromebook Case | TED014GL | $27.99

13-14" Work-In Plus Chromebook Case | TED015GL | $32.99

Work-In Essentials Case for Chromebook

The Targus Work-in Essentials Case for Chromebook™ features Targus-foam device protection, sturdy handles, a removable shoulder strap, a large storage pocket to accommodate everyday essentials, and an ID slot to easily identify who the device belongs to. The case comes in two sizes:

11.6" Work-In Essentials Chromebook Case | TED006GL | $21.99

13-14" Work-In Essentials Chromebook Case | TED007GL | $27.99

Availability

The cases are now available through authorized resellers and at targus.com.

