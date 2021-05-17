Targus Launches 2 Office Antimicrobial Backpack with DefenseGuard(TM)

"The landscape of work has changed and we're here to provide the products needed for the next normal. This is just one of many antimicrobial products designed to stay clean while still being functional and supporting productivity needs," said Andrew Corkill, VP of Global Marketing. "We've included details that anticipate the needs of the on-the-move person with various organizational details and built-in functionality, all wrapped up in a sleek and chic aesthetic."

Tailored to fit any work style, the 2 Office Antimicrobial Backpack has a stylish design that maximizes storage, all while treated with antimicrobial protection that works continuously for the life of the product. And, no need to worry about those minor drops and bumps with this bag — it's equipped with SafePort® Sling protection, which safely suspends the laptop to prevent impact in case its dropped. Altogether, the new 2 Office Antimicrobial Backpack is a superior choice for protecting your key work accessories in and out of the office.

About Targus

Over thirty-five years and a history of firsts, Targus has been revolutionizing mobile computing accessories for large enterprises and end-users alike — connecting people and technology in meaningful ways. From laptop bags to tablet cases to peripherals and universal docking stations, we persistently conceive, design, and produce innovative, productivity-boosting solutions that make the complex, simple; and help people pursue their passions and live their purpose — at work and in life. We cross categories, regions, industries, and lifestyles with a breadth and depth of products that seamlessly provide you with everything you need to live, dream, and do.

Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Targus has global operations in over 45 offices and distribution in more than 100 countries. Learn more about us at targus.com, or like and follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

