Targus Launches Eco-Friendly Backpack with Built-In Find My Locator to Easily Find Your Tech and Other Personal Items Using the Apple Find My App

Made from 26 recycled water bottles, this innovative backpack delivers practical protection for your laptop and work essentials while being more sustainable

ANAHEIM, Calif., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Targus®, the number one laptop case brand in the US and Canada* and a leader in laptop cases and mobile computing accessories, today announced the retail availability of its Cypress™ Hero Backpack with Find My® Locator. This pack combines eco-friendly materials, laptop protection, and a built-in location module to easily track your tech and personal items from your iPhone®, iPad®, or Mac®. This backpack can be purchased for $149.99 on Targus.com and at participating retailers throughout the US, Canada, and EMEA.

New 15.6” Cypress™ Hero Backpack with Find My® Locator from Targus®

"We've designed this innovative backpack with a built-in Find My Locator for today's eco-conscious consumers who need an easier way to organize, protect, and keep track of the devices and personal items they carry every day," said Targus' Director, Global Product Management, Soft Cases, Scott Elrich. "Unlike other location modules that can be easily removed, the Find My-compatible location module is highly integrated with the backpack, making it difficult to remove. The backpack is also made using GRS-certified recycled materials, making it smarter for the planet."

About the Find-My Location Module

Using Low Energy Bluetooth®, the backpack's integrated location module seamlessly and securely pairs with the Apple Find My network so you can locate your backpack using the Apple Find My app. Simply pair your compatible product with the Apple Find My app to view it alongside your Apple devices. The backpack comes with a user guide providing step-by-step instructions on how to pair and use the location module.

Designed with the Environment in Mind

Using GRS-certified recycled materials, 26 plastic bottles were shredded into small flakes, re-polymerized into plastic chips, and heated and spun into yarn that was stitched and sewn into the fabric of this EcoSmart® laptop bag.

Other Key Features:



Built to fit 15.6" laptops, the backpack features a dedicated padded compartment to cradle your laptop, plus boasts a large main compartment, a secondary compartment with a workstation, and a convenient front quick-stash pocket to provide enough room for your everyday essentials.

Its smart design features adjustable, ergonomic shoulder straps and a padded back panel to ensure a comfortable fit, as well as a pass-through trolley strap for easy transport on luggage.

For additional product details, pricing, and availability, visit Targus.com.

About Targus

For 40 years, Targus has been revolutionizing mobile computing accessories for large enterprises and consumers, alike — connecting people and technology in meaningful ways. From laptop bags to tablet cases, to peripherals and universal docking stations, we persistently conceive, design, and produce innovative, productivity-boosting solutions that make the complex, simple; and seamlessly integrate into the lifestyles of mobile professionals wherever they work – at home, in the office, or wherever they go. We cross categories, regions, industries, and lifestyles with a breadth and depth of products that provide you with the solutions you need to live, dream, and do.

Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Targus has global operations in more than 24 offices and distribution in more than 100 countries. Learn more about us at targus.com, like or follow us on Facebook, and LinkedIn.

*Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service, U.S. and Canada, combined unit sales for Sleeves/Slipcases, Annual 2022.

Targus, Cypress, and EcoSmart are trademarks or registered trademarks of Targus International LLC in the US and in certain other countries. All other registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Targus