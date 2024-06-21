Targus Launches New Protective Chromebook™ and iPad® Cases for Education Market at EdTech Event, ISTELive '24

Expands company's portfolio of cases and accessories designed to carry, protect, and connect students' tech in the classroom and beyond

DENVER, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISTELive24, Booth #1882) - Targus®, the number one third-party docking station and laptop bag brand in the US1 and a leader in laptop cases and mobile computing accessories, today introduced its new lineup of commercial-grade form-fit Chromebook™ cases and protective iPad® cases for the education market at ISTELive 24, June 23rd-26th. These new additions further expand Targus' extensive portfolio of innovative laptop bags, hard cases, and accessories designed to carry, connect, and protect students' technology in the classroom and beyond.

New Targus® hard cases protect students' devices in any learning environment while boosting their productivity.

"When it comes to protecting students' tech throughout the school year while helping them to be as productive as possible, equipping them with the right accessories is often as important as the devices themselves," explains David Dorantes, Director of Product Marketing, Targus. "Our new cases made for the latest Chromebooks and iPad models deliver superior device protection and provide various integrated, versatile features that help students work easier and more productively on their devices in any learning environment."

The new Commercial-Grade Form-Fit Clear Cases arriving in June/July are translucent cases made for the latest Dell, Lenovo, and HP Chromebooks™. These cases feature drop-rated protection up to the typical school desk height of three feet, enhanced corner and edge protection, a thin and lightweight molded design, and easy access to all ports. Plus, like all Targus laptop bags and cases, they're backed by Targus' limited lifetime warranty.

Available now, Targus has also added two new iPad cases to its portfolio delivering portable protection for the latest iPad® (10th generation), iPad Air® (M2), and iPad Pro® (M4) devices in the classroom and beyond: a SafePort® Clear Case and Kids Antimicrobial Case.

With military-grade drop protection up to six feet*, Targus' Kids Antimicrobial Case is the perfect solution for young learners to keep their iPad protected from inevitable drops and bumps, while enjoying more portable features and functionality. A convenient carry handle doubles as a stand, so young learners can grab and go or set it and stand it for their viewing preference. Precision cutouts give full access to controls, ports, and cameras, making it easy to enjoy favorite videos, movies, and music.

As a bonus, this case features Targus DefenseGuard™ Antimicrobial Protection**, which helps to create a cleaner surface by preventing the growth of microorganisms and works continuously for the life of the product.

Targus' SafePort® Clear Case for iPad® (10th gen.) 10.9-inch lets students show off their colorful new iPad while wrapping it in superior protection. This protective case passes military grade 6 ft./1.8m drop testing (MIL-STD 810G)* with its clear, shock-absorbent back cover, protective snap-on front cover, reinforced corners, wrap-around bezel, and covered buttons. The kickstand of this case has been tested to withstand up to 44 lbs. of force making it durable enough to withstand kids' everyday use.

Beyond protection, it offers a variety of integrated features to boost functionality and versatility on the go. A built-in extra durable kickstand flips out to offer hands-free portrait and landscape viewing from multiple angles. Precision cutouts allow complete access to ports and cameras, and it also has a built-in stylus holder making it easy to store an Apple Pencil® (Pencil sold separately by Apple®).

Targus will be showcasing its latest lineup of laptop and tablet cases and accessories for the education market during ISTELive 24 in booth #1882 at the Colorado Convention Center. Contact Rachel Neppes to schedule a booth tour or drop by.

Watch Targus' Commercial Grade Hard-Shell Cases for Chromebook in action and visit Targus.com for product details, pricing, and availability.

About Targus



For more than 40 years, Targus has been revolutionizing mobile computing accessories for large enterprises and consumers, alike — connecting people and technology in meaningful ways. From laptop bags to tablet cases, to peripherals and universal docking stations, we persistently conceive, design, and produce innovative, productivity-boosting solutions that make the complex, simple; and seamlessly integrate into the lifestyles of mobile professionals wherever they work – at home, in the office, or wherever they go. We cross categories, regions, industries, and lifestyles with a breadth and depth of products that provide you with the solutions you need to live, dream, and do.

A global leader in docking, Targus has deployed more than 3 million universal docking stations around the world in more than 12,000 organizations – with more than 90% of Fortune 1000 companies using Targus products and maintains the number one spot in US B2B Universal Docks (3rd party only)2.

Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Targus has global operations in more than 24 offices and distribution in more than 100 countries. Discover Targus at Targus.com and on our blog, and connect with us on social media: Podcast, LinkedIn, Twitter/X, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

* As tested by an independent third-party applying MIL-STD-810G, Method 516.6, Procedure IV.

** Antimicrobial protection is limited to the Targus case itself.

1Source: Circana, US/Canada Retail and US B2B Reseller in Unit Sales, ending December 2023 (Laptop Bag case type = Briefcase, Sleeve, Attache, Slipcase, Messenger Bag)

2Source: Circana, US B2B Reseller, Docking Stations Unit Sales, ending December 2023

Targus, SafePort, and DefenseGuard are trademarks or registered trademarks of Targus International LLC in the US and in certain other countries. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

