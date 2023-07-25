Targus® Launches Patent-Pending Sustainable, Ambidextrous Mouse That Easily Converts from Right- to Left-Hand Use

New ErgoFlip™ EcoSmart™ Mouse combines superior ergonomics with a sustainable, ambidextrous design made from up to 85 percent post-consumer recycled materials

ANAHEIM, Calif., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Targus®, the number one laptop case brand in the US and Canada1 and a leader in laptop cases and mobile computing accessories, today announced the availability of its patent-pending ErgoFlip™ EcoSmart™ Mouse, a sustainable, full-sized, ergonomic mouse that easily converts from right- to left-hand use with a simple twist of the top.

Targus' sustainable, ambidextrous mouse easily converts from right- to left-hand use with a simple twist of the top.

This eco-friendly mouse is made with up to 85 percent post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic and comes in packaging made from recycled materials. It also uses Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE) technology which is four times more power efficient than competitive BLE chipsets to reduce power consumption and extend battery life.

Compatible with multiple devices, it supports up to 4000 DPI to deliver gaming-level performance and has built-in infrared optical tracking technology which provides accurate control across a myriad of surfaces.

As an additional benefit, it features Targus DefenseGuard™ Antimicrobial Protection2, which helps to create a cleaner surface by preventing the growth of microorganisms on the device and works continuously for the life of the product.

"This is the first mouse that provides true ergonomics for right- or left-hand use, solving the age old problem of finding a mouse that truly everyone can use," explains Mike Sexton, Sr. Director of Global Product Management & Development, Targus. "This, along with its gaming-level performance and precision, and sustainable benefits, including its long battery life, makes it the mouse that does it all."

The ErgoFlip EcoSmart Mouse is the latest addition to Targus' EcoSmart™ Collection of tech accessories. Earlier this year, Targus launched its Sustainable Energy Harvesting EcoSmart™ Keyboard. Named a CES® 2023 Innovation Award Honoree, the full-sized keyboard combines advanced energy-harvesting solar technology with post-consumer recycled materials and BLE technology in sustainable packaging.

The ErgoFlip EcoSmart Mouse (AMB586GL) can be purchased on Targus.com and through participating retailers throughout the US, Canada, and Europe.

About Targus

For 40 years, Targus has been revolutionizing mobile computing accessories for large enterprises and consumers, alike — connecting people and technology in meaningful ways. From laptop bags to tablet cases, to peripherals and universal docking stations, we persistently conceive, design, and produce innovative, productivity-boosting solutions that make the complex, simple; and seamlessly integrate into the lifestyles of mobile professionals wherever they work – at home, in the office, or wherever they go. We cross categories, regions, industries, and lifestyles with a breadth and depth of products that provide you with the solutions you need to live, dream, and do.

Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Targus has global operations in more than 24 offices and distribution in more than 100 countries. Learn more about us at Targus.com, like or follow us on Facebook, and LinkedIn.

1Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service, U.S. and Canada, combined unit sales for Sleeves/Slipcases, Annual 2022.

2Antimicrobial protection is limited to the device itself. This mouse has been infused with an antimicrobial additive. Active ingredient: Silver Phosphate Glass (nano-). EPA Est/ 99234-CA-1

*Targus, EcoSmart, ErgoFlip, and DefenseGuard are trademarks or registered trademarks of Targus International LLC in the U.S. and in certain other countries. All logos and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Targus