Targus® Named CES® 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree for World's First USB-C™ Universal Quad 4K Docking Station with Power

The DOCK570USZ is an evolution of last year's CES Innovation Awards Honoree, the USB-C Universal Quad HD Docking Station (DOCK520USZ). Aimed at large enterprises, call centers, and IT departments, the universal dock connects virtually any laptop to up to four 4K monitors via (4) HDMI or DisplayPort video out ports, while also supplying 100W power delivery to its connected laptop or host. Outfitted with Dual DisplayLink ® DL-6910 chip technology, the dock supports four 4K displays. The docking station includes additional ports to connect essential USB 3.0 peripherals and to an Ethernet network. Wide compatibility with virtually any laptop ensures easy deployment and use with Thunderbolt 3™, Display Port Alt-Mode, and USB 3.0, 3.1 and Type-C devices.

"We are proud to be recognized once again with an Innovation Award for our innovative universal docking solutions," says Andrew Corkill, Vice President of Global Marketing at Targus. "Seeing the success of last year's award-winning Quad HD Docking Station and recognizing the need for a product that extends your desktop over four 4K monitors or television displays, we are truly reaffirming Targus as an innovator for individuals who want to see and do more while they work."

The DOCK570USZ Specs include:

Supports four 4K displays via four DisplayPort (3840 x 2160 p60) or four HDMI (3840 x 2160 p50) ports (or combination of)

1 USB-C with 100W Power upstream port

1 USB 3.1 Gen 1 (Type-C) port

4 USB 3.0 ports (1 fast charging) connect essential peripherals

1 Gigabit Ethernet port

1 3.5mm combo Audio In/Out port

Includes USB-C to USB-A Cable to make USB-A laptops compatible with Targus USB-C™ docking stations

Power tips to charge legacy devices

3 Year Limited Warranty

Availability

The USB-C™ Universal Quad 4K Docking Station with 100W Power Delivery is available now at targus.com and through authorized resellers and distributors.

About Targus

Thirty-five years and a history of firsts, Targus has been revolutionizing mobile computing accessories for large enterprises and end-users alike — connecting people and technology in meaningful ways. From laptop bags to tablet cases to peripherals and universal docking stations, we persistently conceive, design, and produce innovative, productivity-boosting solutions that make the complex, simple; and help people pursue their passions and live their purpose – at work and in life. We cross categories, regions, industries, and lifestyles with a breadth and depth of products that seamlessly provide you with everything you need to live, dream, and do.

Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Targus has global operations in over 45 offices and distribution in more than 100 countries. Learn more about us at targus.com, like or follow us at facebook.com/targus and linkedin.com/targus.

About CES Innovation Awards

CES Innovation Awards are granted to new consumer technology products that enable, enhance, and connect computer systems across 28 categories. Entries are on the products' innovation in design, engineering, and user value.

For more information on CES and the Innovation Awards visit ces.tech/Events-Programs/Innovation-Awards.aspx.

