Targus® Named CES® 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree for its UV-C LED Disinfection Light

The Targus® UV-C LED Disinfection Light incorporates state-of-the-art UV-C LED and automation technology that provides safe and consistent no-touch ultraviolet solution to help reduce pathogens with UV-C light. Designed to stand on your desktop, the AC-powered light turns on and runs for 5 minutes, every hour, to break down the DNA of microorganisms. Regular use is effective at eliminating harmful pathogenic microorganisms on device surfaces and complements cleaning regimens and hygiene safety measures.

"We're thrilled to be named a CES Innovation Awards honoree for our UV-C LED Disinfection Light. With the changing landscape of work, Targus is continuing to innovate to enable people to work anywhere—in the office, at home and on-the-go," says Mike Sexton, Sr. Director of Global Product Management & Development. "With this UV-C desktop disinfecting light, there is less need for chemical or liquid-based cleaning that could damage electronics, creating the perfect low maintenance, automated disinfection solution for individual workstations to reduce pathogens on critical high-touch items like keyboards, mice, and smartphones."

How it works

When the automated disinfection cycle begins, the light emits a purple ambient hue indicating that it is in use. The UV-C LED is then activated and begins to break down the DNA of microorganisms in the active disinfection area. Safety measures are built into the light including auto shut-off features that utilizes motion sensors. If any motion is detected within the safety zone or directly outside of the active cleaning area, the UV-C LED will be automatically disabled. After five minutes of inactivity, the light will then attempt to resume the disinfection cycle.

Availability

The UV-C LED Disinfection Light is scheduled to be released in March 2021.

About Targus

Over thirty-five years and a history of firsts, Targus has been revolutionizing mobile computing accessories for large enterprises and end-users alike — connecting people and technology in meaningful ways. From laptop bags to tablet cases to peripherals and universal docking stations, we persistently conceive, design, and produce innovative, productivity-boosting solutions that make the complex, simple; and help people pursue their passions and live their purpose – at work and in life. We cross categories, regions, industries, and lifestyles with a breadth and depth of products that seamlessly provide you with everything you need to live, dream, and do.

Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Targus has global operations in over 45 offices and distribution in more than 100 countries. Learn more about us at targus.com , like or follow us at facebook.com/targus and linkedin.com/company/targus.

About CES Innovation Awards

CES Innovation Awards are granted to new consumer technology products that enable, enhance, and connect computer systems across 28 categories. Entries are on the products' innovation in design, engineering, and user value.

For more information on CES and the Innovation Awards visit ces.tech/Events-Programs/Innovation-Awards.aspx.

