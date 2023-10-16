Targus' New Dual Host Hybrid KVM Docking Station Levels Up Productivity, Collaboration, and Connectivity in the Enterprise

ANAHEIM, Calif., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Targus®, the number one laptop bag brand in the US1 and a leader in laptop cases and mobile computing accessories, today announced the availability of its new USB-C® Dual Host Hybrid Triple Video KVM Docking Station with Dual 100W Power (DOCK750). This flexible hybrid/universal dock enhances the capabilities of a single docking station by allowing users to connect and simultaneously power and control two different host devices across up to three monitors and multiple downstream peripherals via a single dock.

Increase productivity, collaboration, and connectivity with the Targus® DOCK750: USB-C® Dual Host Hybrid Triple Video KVM Docking Station with Dual 100W Power.
"By bringing dual host with KVM-sharing capabilities to a dock, enterprise users can quickly and easily operate two laptops or switch between them, while keeping them powered and connected through the docking station," explains Ron DeCamp, Vice President, Global Product Management & Development. "This makes it faster and easier than before to perform common tasks like standardizing desks for mobile and desktop users, plugging into a workspace for quick collaboration, or transitioning between a work and personal computer at home. By expanding the capabilities of a single docking station, DOCK750 is also an excellent solution to optimize the use of valuable workspace and reduce desktop clutter."

Compatible with Mac® and Windows®, DOCK750 works by simply connecting your USB-C enabled host devices along with USB-C (1x USB 3.2 Gen 2) or USB-A (2x USB 3.2 Gen 2; 2x USB 2.0) peripherals, and HDMI (1x) or DisplayPort(2x) monitors. Then with the press of a button or click of a mouse, alternate between devices or use them simultaneously* – while keeping them powered through the single docking station.

Other key features of this powerful docking station include triple 4K hybrid video technology, full USB-C 10Gb interfaces (USB3.2 Gen 2), and best-in-class USB-C PD charging able to deliver Dual PD3.0 100W charging for both host devices at the same time.

DOCK750 can now be purchased on Targus.com and through participating retailers worldwide and is priced at $499.99 SRP.

About Targus

For 40 years, Targus has been revolutionizing mobile computing accessories for large enterprises and consumers, alike — connecting people and technology in meaningful ways. From laptop bags to tablet cases, to peripherals and universal docking stations, we persistently conceive, design, and produce innovative, productivity-boosting solutions that make the complex, simple; and seamlessly integrate into the lifestyles of mobile professionals wherever they work – at home, in the office, or wherever they go. We cross categories, regions, industries, and lifestyles with a breadth and depth of products that provide you with the solutions you need to live, dream, and do.

A global leader in docking, Targus has deployed more than 3 million universal docking stations around the world in more than 12,000 organizations – with more than 90% of Fortune 1000 companies using Targus products and maintains the number one spot in US B2B Universal Docks (3rd party only)2.

Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Targus has global operations in more than 24 offices and distribution in more than 100 countries. Learn more about us at Targus.com, like or follow us on Facebook, and LinkedIn.

1Source: Circana, US/Canada Retail and US B2B Reseller in Unit Sales for 12ME June 2023 (Laptop Bag case type = Briefcase, Sleeve, Attache, Slipcase, Messenger Bag)

2Source: Circana, US B2B Reseller, Docking Stations Unit Sales, 12ME June 2023

*Software only works on Windows and macOS. Download KVM software from targus.com

Targus is a registered trademark of Targus International LLC in the U.S. and in certain other countries. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

SOURCE Targus

