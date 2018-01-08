Targus Shows Off Its Latest Thunderbolt™ 3 Docking Station at CES

"We're thrilled to be at CES and excited to geek out over the Thunderbolt specs of the DOCK220USZ in person," says Andrew Corkill, Vice President of Marketing and Channel Management. "Unlike any other Thunderbolt 3 dock on the market today, the DOCK220USZ is the most versatile and works with most platforms, including macOS® and Windows®. It's designed to work in Mac environments like design studios and video agencies as well as in mixed-laptop-inventory environments."

The DOCK220USZ boasts high speeds and 4K-sharp resolutions that's just the right fit for designers, animators, and engineers. Peripherals like your keyboard and mouse plug into its one USB-C and two USB-A ports. All in all, it helps creative professionals stay connected, powered, and productive thanks to the following features and specs:

POWER: Power Delivery to 85W

DISPLAYPORT: 1x DisplayPort Port

THUNDERBOLT: 1x Thunderbolt 3 upstream, 1x Thunderbolt port (Gen 1, DP alt mode)

USB: 2x USB 3.0 SuperSpeed Ports

AUDIO: 2x Audio In/Out Ports

WORKS WITH: PCs and Macs

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY: Thunderbolt supported Windows® (10/7), macOS X (10.12/10.11/10.10), Ubuntu Desktop Linux 16.04 LTS and 17.10

Targus customers and media will get a first-hand look at the cinema-worthy resolution and how seamless it is to create a workstation from nearly any laptop during the week-long event.

About Targus

Since creating its first laptop case more than 30 years ago, Targus has been a leader in the mobile computing accessories category for businesses and end users alike. Today, Targus continues to advance the category with innovative, productivity-boosting solutions that enable an ever-changing workforce to perform at their best — anytime, anywhere. Targus' wide range of products — bags, cases, docking stations, and computer peripherals — designed with its industry-leading, patent-protected technologies deliver the protection and connectivity essential for today's connected world. A trusted partner of SMBs and Fortune 1000 business worldwide, Targus is headquartered in Anaheim, California, with over 45 offices around the globe and distribution in more than 100 countries. To learn more, visit targus.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/targus-shows-off-its-latest-thunderbolt-3-docking-station-at-ces-300579167.html

SOURCE Targus

Related Links

http://www.targus.com

