Targus to Preview Enterprise Quad Docking Station at Dell Technologies World 2019

"Universal Docking is a key focus for Targus as we continue pushing the limits of performance through unique and innovative solutions," said Ron DeCamp, vice president, global product management development. "As a long-time Dell partner, we are honored to participate in Dell Technologies World 2019. Our portfolio is designed to perfectly complement the Dell product line, providing the best overall range of solutions to our mutual customers."

In addition to providing live demonstrations of its latest docks, Targus will share insights and details at World Chat in Theater B (inside the Sands Expo® Center at The Venetian® Resort) on April 29, 2019, 8:10-8:30p.m. Topics will include workplace trends and Targus collaborative solutions for Dell's enterprise and consumer audiences for improved productivity and seamless integration.

Also on display will be the USB-C™ Universal Quad Video HD Docking Station (DOCK520USZ), which was introduced at the recent Consumer Electronics Show 2019 and named a CES 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Computer Peripherals category.

The DOCK520USZ gives call centers, investment firms, design agencies, and IT departments the ability to connect a laptop to up to four monitors via (4) HDMI video out ports. Outfitted with Dual DisplayLink® DL-3950 chip technology, the dock supports four HD (1920 x 1080 p60) displays or two 2K (2560 x 1440 p50) displays. The docking station includes additional ports for connecting essential USB 3.0 peripherals and an Ethernet network. The dock has a compact and low-profile, requiring half the typical deskspace. Wide compatibility with virtually any laptop ensures easy deployment and use with Thunderbolt 3™, Display Port Alt-Mode, and USB 3.0, 3.1 and Type-C devices.

The DOCK520USZ spec includes:

4 HMDI

1 USB-C 3.0 Port with power (15W non-PD)

4 USB 3.0 ports (1 fast charging)

1 Gigabit Ethernet port

1 3.5mm combo Audio In/Out

The new products will be on display at the Targus booth at the Sands Expo® Convention Center, Booth #1239.

About Targus

Thirty-five years and a history of firsts, Targus has been revolutionizing mobile computing accessories for large enterprises and end-users alike — connecting people and technology in meaningful ways. From laptop bags to tablet cases to peripherals and universal docking stations, we persistently conceive, design, and produce innovative, productivity-boosting solutions that make the complex, simple; and help people pursue their passions and live their purpose – at work and in life. We cross categories, regions, industries, and lifestyles with a breadth and depth of products that seamlessly provide you with everything you need to live, dream, and do.

Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Targus has global operations in over 45 offices and distribution in more than 100 countries. Learn more about us at targus.com , like or follow us at facebook.com/targus and linkedin.com/targus .

