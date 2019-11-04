Targus Works with Qualcomm Technologies to Enable Always On, Always Connected, Seamless Enterprise Experience

The first device to launch with proven compatibility with Targus Universal Docking will be Microsoft's new Surface Pro X. Both Qualcomm Technologies and Targus will feature the seamless experience during demonstrations at Microsoft Ignite from November 4 – 7, 2019 in Orlando, FL.

"Qualcomm Technologies & Targus have long been champions of helping enterprise companies grow into new ways of working," said Andrew Corkill, Vice President of Global Marketing at Targus. "By creating truly universal docking solutions we help increase productivity and keep mobile workers productive. With Snapdragon 8cx, enterprise customers can experience always on, always connected solutions that keep their mobile lifestyle uninterrupted."

Snapdragon 8cx compute platform is designed for enterprise and packs the performance of a premium thin and light PC with the power efficiency and connectivity of your smartphone for a superior Always On, Always Connected PC experience. The platform features 40% better CPU performance than previous generations with stunning graphics and multi-gigabit LTE connectivity. PCs powered by the Snapdragon 8cx support performance and multi-day battery life, with fast storage, memory and connectivity for a powerful, responsive PC with amazing LTE speeds in an ultra-thin, cool and quiet modern form factor.*

"Targus docking stations provide universal compatibility and the ease to transition from laptop to desktop with a single cable connection," said Miguel Nunes, senior director, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "As we bring a modern computing experience to the enterprise with Snapdragon-powered Always on, Always connected PCs compatible with Targus Universal Docking Stations, our aim is to bring the best of the mobile experience to transform the workplace for employees and companies across the world."

The Microsoft Surface Pro X is compatible with all Targus universal docking solutions. Enterprise users can experience the seamless connectivity of these docking solutions and cutting-edge performance of Qualcomm Technologies products at Microsoft Ignite.

Throughout 2020, Targus and Qualcomm Technologies plan to collaborate on new products and solution sets to support enterprise needs and create a seamless, Always on, Always connected experience for enterprise users around the globe. To learn more about Targus business solutions visit Targus Business Solutions.

To learn more about the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx compute platform visit Always on, Always Connected PCs.

*Battery life varies significantly with settings, usage, and other factors. Always On, Always Connected PCs require network connectivity and compatible networks.

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.

Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc and/or its subsidiaries.

