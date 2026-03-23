Tariffs Trigger Major Supply Chain Reset as Companies Diversify Sourcing and Rethink Logistics Networks, STG Survey Finds

New research reveals widespread sourcing diversification, contract flexibility, and logistics network changes as companies prepare for continued trade volatility in 2026

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new research survey from STG Logistics finds that tariff disruptions in 2025 triggered widespread supply chain adjustments among U.S. importers, with 85.6% of beneficial cargo owners (BCOs) and shippers front-loading shipments ahead of tariff implementation in an effort to avoid rising costs and maintain product availability.

The findings highlight how trade policy volatility is fundamentally reshaping global logistics strategies, driving companies to diversify sourcing, renegotiate carrier contracts and redesign transportation networks as they prepare for continued uncertainty in 2026.

The research surveyed 500 decision-makers responsible for U.S. import strategy across sectors including manufacturing, retail and consumer packaged goods.

"Tariff volatility forced companies to rethink how they manage inventory, sourcing and transportation," said STG Chief Executive Officer Geoff Anderman. "What we saw in 2025 was a continued shift from reactive supply chain management to a more strategic focus on flexibility, diversification and data-driven decision-making."

Front-Loading Helped Avoid Tariffs but Strained Balance Sheets

To mitigate tariff exposure, companies moved shipments earlier in the year to avoid new duties. While the strategy helped many organizations maintain supply continuity, it also created new financial pressures.

According to the survey:

52.3% of respondents successfully avoided higher tariff duties through front-loading strategies



43.7% reported improved product availability during peak seasons



However, 42.3% experienced increased storage and holding costs



43.7% reported working capital strain due to higher inventory levels

The strategy also created operational ripple effects. More than one in four companies (26.4%) reported downstream "quiet periods" as they worked through excess inventory, disrupting traditional replenishment cycles and demand forecasting.

"Inventory became a key risk-management lever," said Anderman. "But holding larger volumes of product introduces new costs and financial complexity that companies now need to manage carefully."

Diversification Away from China Accelerated

The survey also found significant shifts in sourcing strategies. Nearly four in five companies (79%) moved at least some sourcing volume away from China in 2025, with many expanding supplier networks in Southeast Asia and India.

Key sourcing shifts included:

Vietnam and Southeast Asia: 23.4%



India: 24.4%



Additional Southeast Asian markets: 21.6%

Despite these efforts, diversification has proven complex. Some companies reported new challenges related to supplier reliability, regulatory compliance and logistics coordination when entering new markets.

Bonded Storage and Foreign Trade Zones Gained Traction

Another key mitigation tactic involved the use of bonded warehouses and Foreign Trade Zones (FTZs) to defer or reduce tariff liabilities.

More than 40% of surveyed organizations used bonded storage or FTZs in 2025, with many reporting positive results. Among users:

42% rated bonded storage as effective



40% rated FTZs as effective



Companies that combined both approaches reported the highest effectiveness ratings

The findings suggest that tariff mitigation strategies increasingly rely on integrated logistics infrastructure rather than sourcing decisions alone.

Contract Strategies Shift Toward Flexibility

Trade uncertainty also influenced how companies negotiated ocean carrier contracts for the 2025–2026 shipping season.

Instead of locking into long-term agreements, many companies prioritized flexibility:

31.2% secured more flexible contract terms, such as shorter durations and variable rates



22.8% delayed signing contracts while waiting for market stability



20.2% shifted more freight to the spot market

Only 9.8% of respondents reported paying higher contracted rates to guarantee capacity.

"These results show that flexibility has become increasingly valuable relative to rate certainty," said Anderman. "Companies want the ability to adjust quickly as trade policies and shipping markets change."

Logistics Networks Are Becoming More Agile

In addition to sourcing and contract changes, many companies redesigned their transportation strategies.

Most respondents reported shifting 26% to 50% of their freight to new routing or transportation modes in 2025.

Among the most effective strategies:

Intermodal transportation shifts (49% effectiveness rating)



Port diversification to reduce congestion risk (44%)



Expanded use of container freight stations and transloading

These changes required increased investment in supply chain analytics and coordination across logistics partners.

Lessons from 2025 Are Shaping 2026 Strategies

Looking ahead, companies are planning additional steps to strengthen supply chain resilience.

More than 40% of organizations plan to further diversify sourcing in 2026, while many are also investing in analytics, expanding inventory buffers and renegotiating supplier contracts to share tariff risk.

Notably, over half of respondents said they would have diversified their supply chains earlier if they could revisit their 2025 strategy.

"The biggest lesson from the past year is that resilience requires proactive planning," said Anderman. "Organizations that combine diversification, data visibility and flexible logistics networks will be best positioned to navigate future disruptions."

About STG Logistics

STG Logistics is a leading integrated multimodal transportation and logistics provider including asset-based intermodal, marine and rail drayage, and full and less-than- truckload transportation coupled with industry leading warehousing and transloading services. With 40 years of experience in domestic logistics, STG services every major rail ramp and port in the country.

CONTACT:

Courtney McCrimmon

412-225-6899

[email protected]

SOURCE STG Logistics