Tarkett climate leadership recognized for the second time by a CDP A Score

SOLON, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarkett, a world leader in innovative and sustainable flooring and sports surface solutions, has achieved an A Score at CDP climate rating for the second year in a row.

This rating places Tarkett among the top performing companies out of 20,000 globally assessed, highlighting the company's climate leadership. Reaching an A score shows that Tarkett has successfully implemented best practices in climate management across its operations and entire value chain.

"CDP's A List validates the strength of our climate roadmap and governance, as well as the growing expertise of our teams," said Arnaud Marquis, Tarkett's chief sustainability & safety officer. "The planet's resources are finite—this is an undeniable fact. For years, our teams have shown that the demand to use less is not a limitation, but an inspiration and a catalyst for doing better. We remain focused on reducing emissions and aligning our business models with the planet's limited resources, helping our customers lower their own carbon footprints."

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world's leading independent environmental disclosure system. These last two years, CDP assessment strongly evolved to align with the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), further increasing the rigor required to achieve an "A" rating.

Tarkett's climate targets, approved by Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) in 2023, set a 30% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions across the entire value chain by 2030, versus 2019. The company also continues to advance its sustainability strategy through eco-design, increased use of recycled materials, sustainable purchasing and continuous team development.

Since 2023, Tarkett has earned EcoVadis' Platinum Medal for two consecutive years, setting a benchmark in the flooring and sports surfaces industry.

About Tarkett

With a 140-year history, Tarkett is a worldwide leader in innovative and durable flooring and sports surface solutions, generating net sales of 3.3 billion euros in 2024. The Group has close to 12,000 employees, 24 R&D centres, 8 recycling centres, and 35 production sites. Tarkett designs and manufactures solutions for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, shops, and sports fields, serving customers in more than 100 countries. To build "The Way to Better Floors", the Group is committed to the circular economy and sustainable development, in line with its Tarkett Human-Conscious Design® approach. www.tarkett-group.com

Every Step Matters

For years, Tarkett has raised the sustainability standards of the flooring industry. The company designs floors with transparency you can trust as it creates healthy impacts on indoor spaces and protects our air, water, soil, and every living thing. Tarkett's ReStart® take-back and recycling program will either repurpose or recycle every type of flooring from any manufacturer. Its near-term science-based carbon emissions reduction targets have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and are fully aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement objective to limit global warming by 1.5 degrees Celsius. For more information, visit commercial.tarkett.com/sustainability.

SOURCE Tarkett USA, Inc.