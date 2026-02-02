Tarkett unveils its Johnsonite® 2026 Colors of the Year, inspired by wild earth

SOLON, Ohio, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarkett, a global leader in innovative and sustainable flooring solutions, has announced its Johnsonite® 2026 Colors of the Year. Inspired by the untamed expressions of wild earth, this year's collection provides fresh design perspective and forward-looking color vision to spark creativity.

"The 2026 palette celebrates color in its purest form—inspired by natural ingredients that spill forth from the earth." Post this Inspired by the untamed expressions of wild earth, the Johnsonite® 2026 Colors of the Year provide fresh design perspective and forward-looking color vision to spark creativity. As part of the development of this year’s palette, Tarkett's design team boiled natural ingredients—from vegetables to flowers—to create dyed fabrics. The resulting shades inspired the final color selections, including Turmeric Gold, Smoked Paprika, Showy Zinnia, Red Cabbage, Sweet Onion, Cool as a Cuke, and Blue Kale.

"Nature has never stayed inside the lines, and this year, neither do we. The 2026 palette celebrates color in its purest form—inspired by the natural ingredients that spill forth from the earth," said Johnsonite color expert Janette Murray, who designed the palette. "Working with Mother Nature and studying her pigments, we allowed cloth to become canvas. Gradually, the palette revealed itself—seven hues expressed by nature, repeated by Johnsonite, and translated to design."

As part of the development of this year's palette, Murray and her team boiled natural ingredients—from vegetables to flowers—to create dyed fabrics. The resulting shades inspired the final color selections. The 2026 Colors of the Year include:

Turmeric Gold: Drawn from the shavings of turmeric root, this warm, luminous gold is aglow with life. Turmeric Gold embodies strength and healing, a reminder that nature's most vivid expressions are also her most nurturing.

Smoked Paprika: If confidence were a color, this would be it. Smoked Paprika simmers with spice—a sassy, brown-orange rust that feels like sunset on clay rooftops. It's bold without shouting, modern without forgetting its earthy origins. It pairs nicely with any warm hue but make no mistake—Smoked Paprika will steal the spotlight.

Showy Zinnia: A pure red drawn from the essence of blooming zinnias, this hue embodies vitality and growth. Daring yet balanced, Showy Zinnia feels alive, the expression of nature in full voice. A beautiful reminder that nature's color is never static—it moves, breathes and blossoms.

Red Cabbage: Created by simmering cabbage and blueberries, this shade sits confidently between plum and passion. Red Cabbage is both regal and rustic, the color of twilight reflected on river stones and a reminder that even the humblest vegetables can create high art. A tone of quiet complexity, this reinvented purple honors nature's artistry in transformation.

Sweet Onion: From the boiled skins of red onions, this soft mauve unfolds as warm, earthy, and unexpectedly elegant. Sweet Onion speaks in subtle tones, echoing the layers and tenderness of its source. It's a neutral drawn from life and true to its roots—earthy, comforting, and endlessly versatile.

Cool as a Cuke: Derived from yellow filler flowers, this lime-tinted hue is crisp, lively and refreshingly grounded—much like a cucumber. Cool as a Cuke brings balance to bold palettes, the visual equivalent of a deep breath in a garden after the rain. It's a playful green with a clean conscience.

Blue Kale: Blue Kale reveals nature's deep indigo soul. A blue born from science and serendipity: red cabbage meets baking soda, and voilà, indigo magic. Blue Kale is the quiet philosopher of the palette, deep, dependable and utterly essential. The hue of denim, ink and midnight thoughts—proof that nature knows her chemistry.

The 2026 colors can be used on their own, in combination with each other, or paired with the other 114 colors in Johnsonite's standard color palette—the broadest range of colors in the industry. As leaders in color, the team stands behind its testament that Made Right Means Johnsonite™, bringing care and expertise to ensure customers' colors are always right.

The artistic palette can be applied to any Johnsonite product, including wall base, rubber tile, stairwell management solutions and finishing accessories.

For more information and to order free samples, visit commercial.tarkett.com/johnsonite-color-of-the-year.

About Tarkett

With a 140-year history, Tarkett is a worldwide leader in innovative and durable flooring and sports surface solutions, generating net sales of 3.3 billion euros in 2024. The Group has close to 12,000 employees, 24 R&D centres, 8 recycling centres, and 35 production sites. Tarkett designs and manufactures solutions for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, shops, and sports fields, serving customers in more than 100 countries. To build "The Way to Better Floors", the Group is committed to the circular economy and sustainable development, in line with its Tarkett Human-Conscious Design® approach. www.tarkett-group.com

Every Step Matters

For years, Tarkett has raised the sustainability standards of the flooring industry. The company designs floors with transparency you can trust as it creates healthy impacts on indoor spaces and protects our air, water, soil, and every living thing. Tarkett's ReStart® take-back and recycling program will either repurpose or recycle every type of flooring from any manufacturer. Its near-term science-based carbon emissions reduction targets have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and are fully aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement objective to limit global warming by 1.5 degrees Celsius. For more information, visit commercial.tarkett.com/sustainability.

