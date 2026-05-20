Tarkett invites designers, architects to 'express freely' in newly revamped showroom during Design Days

SOLON, Ohio, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarkett's Chicago showroom (215 N. Peoria Street, Floor 10) will transform into a creative hub for interior designers from around the world during Design Days 2026, June 8–10. Attendees are invited to touch, build, explore and express freely, discovering the full creative flexibility of the Tarkett Solution SPECtrum™, the company's industry-leading flooring portfolio.

Design Days attendees are invited to discover the full creative flexibility of the Tarkett Solution SPECtrum™. Post this Design Days attendees will get an up-close look at Tarkett’s recent and upcoming introductions, including Transcribe™, a new feature carpet tile and Contour® 3.0 mm LVT collection.

"Creative expression is personal—and powerful. It's how you shape the world. It's how your spaces come to life, connecting with and caring for the people who use them every day," said Omoleye Simmons, Tarkett's vice president of design. "At Tarkett, we're here to help you express freely. Explore, experiment, express your vision."

With industry-leading breadth across responsibly made flooring and accessories, tailor-made options and unmatched design flexibility, the Tarkett Solution SPECtrum™ empowers designers to create without limits.

Design Days attendees will get an up-close look at Tarkett's recent and upcoming introductions, including:

Transcribe™ — a feature carpet tile and Contour ® 3.0 mm LVT collection

— a feature carpet tile and Contour 3.0 mm LVT collection In the Making™ — a carpet tile and Powerbond ® hybrid carpet collection

— a carpet tile and Powerbond hybrid carpet collection Living Contours™ — a carpet tile and Powerbond hybrid carpet collection designed for senior living environments

— a carpet tile and Powerbond hybrid carpet collection designed for senior living environments Johnsonite® 2026 Colors of the Year — showcased in Millwork Wall Base® and rubber tile

A Showroom Designed to Inspire

Tarkett has completely reimagined its 10,000-square-foot Chicago showroom into a series of distinct zones, each offering a new dimension of expression:

A Powerbond ® highlight anchored by a custom water feature, celebrating the collection's unmatched durability and moisture management

highlight anchored by a custom water feature, celebrating the collection's unmatched durability and moisture management The Tarkett Solution SPECtrum™ Palette Studio—an interactive, rotating display where guests can explore products, build custom palettes with Tarkett designers and order samples, featuring Johnsonite's 2026 Colors of the Year from floor to wall

An Every Step Matters installation showcasing Tarkett's holistic approach to sustainability

A lounge area featuring Tarkett Hospitality broadloom area rugs

A rooftop patio (Monday evening) offering panoramic views of the Chicago skyline

"Our reimagined showroom is designed to put creativity center stage—giving every visitor the space, the tools and the inspiration to make it their own," said Sonia Serrao, vice president of brand marketing for Tarkett.

Visit Tarkett at Design Days 2026

Tarkett's showroom will be open during the following hours:

Monday, June 8: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Cocktail reception 3:30–6:30 p.m. on the building's rooftop patio

Tuesday, June 9: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Happy hour in the showroom 2:30–5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 10: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Register to attend at commercial.tarkett.com/design-days-2026.

Fulton Market Design Days annually brings more than 40,000 people from the commercial interior design community to Chicago's Fulton Market District. For more information, visit fultonmarketdesigndays.com.

About Tarkett

With a history of more than 140 years, Tarkett is a worldwide leader in innovative and sustainable flooring and sports surface solutions, generating net sales of 3.3 billion euros in 2025. The Group has close to 12,000 employees, 25 R&D centers, 8 recycling centers and 33 production sites. Tarkett creates and manufactures solutions for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, stores and sports fields, serving customers in over 100 countries. To build "The Way to Better Floors," the Group is committed to circular economy and sustainability, in line with its Tarkett Human‐Conscious Design® approach. www.tarkett-group.com

Every Step Matters

For years, Tarkett has raised the sustainability standards of the flooring industry. The company designs floors with transparency you can trust as it creates healthy impacts on indoor spaces and protects our air, water, soil, and every living thing. Tarkett's ReStart® take-back and recycling program will either repurpose or recycle every type of flooring from any manufacturer. Its near-term science-based carbon emissions reduction targets have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and are fully aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement objective to limit global warming by 1.5 degrees Celsius. For more information, visit commercial.tarkett.com/sustainability.

SOURCE Tarkett USA, Inc.