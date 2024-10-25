TASTE-2 World Stroke Congress | Sanbexin ® combined with thrombectomy significantly reduces stroke disability

NANJING, China, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 24, 2024, TASTE-2, a Chinese innovative stroke drug study led by Professor Wang Yongjun from Beijing Tiantan Hospital, was published in an oral report at the 16th World Stroke Conference (WSC): brain cell protection combined with edaravone dexborneol (Sanbexin ®) in patients with acute ischemic stroke before endovascular thrombectomy significantly improved the proportion of patients who recovered neurological independence at 90 days and reduced the proportion of patients with disability.

Professor Wang Yongjun from Beijing Tiantan Hospital gave oral lectures on behalf of the research team at the 16th WSC Conference on Late Breaking and SRTThrombectomy plus Sanbexin ® for further stroke reduction

Stroke is the leading cause of death and disability in adults in China, and acute ischemic stroke (AIS) accounts for about 70% of all strokes. Among them, about 40% of patients belong to the risk subtype of large vessel occlusion (LVO), with higher disability and mortality.

After stroke, treatment with "reperfusion", which is represented by thrombolysis and thrombectomy, restores blood supply to the brain as soon as possible. Endovascular thrombectomy (EVT) is an important advance in reperfusion therapy in recent years, which can achieve recanalization in about 70% to 90% of patients with LVO stroke, but only nearly half of patients recover well. A significant proportion of patients with EVT remain disabled to varying degrees after 90 days of treatment.

The oral report on 2024WSC showed that a multicenter, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled TASTE-2 study enrolled 1362 patients with moderate-severe stroke treated with EVT. Edaravone dexborneol, a brain cell protection was used before EVT, and the proportion of patients with functional score 2 below 90 days was 55.0% vs. 49.6% compared with placebo, which was statistically significant and safe. This suggests that brain cell protection prior to stroke thrombectomy may further improve treatment outcomes in patients with large vessel occlusive stroke and help them regain self-care ability.

TASTE-2 Primary Efficacy Results: There was a significant difference between the treatment and placebo groups in the proportion of patients who were functionally independent (90-day mRS 0 to 2), OR = 1.24 (1.00 to 1.54), p = 0.047; RR = 1.11 (1.00 to 1.23), p = 0.047

Sanbexin ® (Edaravone dexborneol Concentrated Solution for Injection) is a multi-target brain cell protection developed by Simcere Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The drug contains two active ingredients, edaravone and dexborneol, which efficiently penetrate the blood-brain barrier, reduce cascade damage caused by AIS through dual effects of anti-inflammation and free radical scavenging, and extend the existing treatment window from 24 hours to 48 hours. As the only innovative drug approved for marketing and sales in the field of stroke treatment worldwide since 2015, this drug has been developed for 12 years.

The latest results of the TASTE-2 study provide key clinical medical evidence for Sanbexin ® as a multi-target brain cell protection strategy combined with reperfusion in the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and also trigger lively on-site discussion in international academia.

According to the recommendations of the Stroke Academic Roundtable Meeting (STAIR), brain cytoprotectants reduce ischemic brain injury, especially when combined with thrombectomy. The scientific community has also been working on brain cytoprotective agents for stroke treatment for a long time. However, for the complex pathophysiological mechanism of stroke, single-target drugs have limited efficacy and are difficult to develop clinically.

Corresponding to this, multi-target brain cytoprotectants continue to progress in clinical practice. Previously, the TASTE study led by Professor Yongjun Wang 's team from Beijing Tiantan Hospital and the TASTE-SL study led by Professor Dongsheng Fan from Peking University Third Hospital confirmed the efficacy of edaravone dexborneol injection and sublingual tablets in AIS patients without thrombectomy, respectively. The data were published in STROKE (Stroke) and JAMA Neurology (American Medical Association Journal of Neurology), in 2021 and 2024.

In the future, Sanbexin ® is expected to be used as a concomitant drug for endovascular treatment such as thrombectomy and administered before reperfusion to further improve the effect of stroke treatment and reduce stroke disability.

SOURCE Simcere Pharmaceutical Group Limited