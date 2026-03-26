Taste of Iceland Festival Returns to D.C. April 23-25

A curated lineup of music, food, and cultural events celebrating the best of what Iceland has to offer

WASHINGTON, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Taste of Iceland 2026, organized by Inspired by Iceland , returns to Washington, D.C. from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25. The cultural festival celebrates Iceland with events across the city showcasing the best of Icelandic culture, including food, music, nature, travel, innovation and more.

Taste of Iceland celebrates and shares Iceland's culture with the people of North America. In partnership with local businesses and Taste of Iceland's official partners, featured events will be hosted at Songbyrd , Mallard , Eaton D.C. , Allegory , and House of Sweden .

Most events are free and open to the public. Tickets are required, and guests are encouraged to arrive promptly to guarantee entry. Learn more and reserve tickets on the Taste of Iceland Washington D.C. website.

FESTIVAL SCHEDULE

Thursday, April 23 - Saturday, April 25

Icelandic Menu at Mallard : Ready to taste a plate full of Iceland? Icelandic Chef Daníel Cochran Jónsson and Mallard Chef Hamilton Johnson will prepare a feast inspired by Iceland's natural beauty and local flavors, including cod from Icelandic Seafood and lamb from Icelandic Lamb . This pop-up dining experience is available each evening beginning at 5:00 PM at Mallard . Reservations for the prix fixe menu are available here.





: Ready to taste a plate full of Iceland? Icelandic Chef Daníel Cochran Jónsson and Mallard Chef Hamilton Johnson will prepare a feast inspired by Iceland's natural beauty and local flavors, including cod from and lamb from . This pop-up dining experience is available each evening beginning at 5:00 PM at . Reservations for the prix fixe menu are available Wheel of Prizes Presented by Icelandair: During multiple events, select guests will have the opportunity to spin the Wheel of Prizes for a chance to win amazing prizes from all festival partners, including a trip for two to Iceland! Learn more here.

Thursday, April 23

Iceland Airwaves Off-Venue: Enjoy a free concert curated by Iceland Airwaves , an award-winning music festival in Reykjavík, featuring Inspector Spacetime and Róshildur, with DJ Hermigervill spinning Icelandic tunes between sets. Inspector Spacetime's music is a vibrant tribute to the European dance music scene with one goal: to make people move. Róshildur's music explores themes of friendship and vulnerability, blending emotional honesty with a touch of irony. DJ Hermigervill is a multi-instrumentalist, producer, composer, and DJ. Doors open at 7:00 PM at Songbyrd . Learn more here.

Friday, April 24

Ride D.C. with Lauf Cycles: A DC premiere of the brand new Icelandic innovation Lauf eElja , a lightweight e-mountain bike designed for smooth handling and an effortless ride. Experience Icelandic design in motion on a curated social bike ride. The 10-mile ride begins at the House of Sweden and winds through scenic routes across D.C., blending urban exploration with fresh air and good company. The journey concludes at the residence of the Icelandic Ambassador, where guests will be welcomed with a literal taste of Iceland, featuring a selection of Icelandic delicacies in an intimate setting. 2:00-5:00 PM, ride departs from House of Sweden . Learn more here.

Saturday, April 25

The Healing Power of Water and Wellbeing : Join Blue Lagoon Iceland for an immersive hour of sound, storytelling, and guided meditation inspired by the elemental forces behind one of the world's most extraordinary natural wonders. Born from a rare convergence of geothermal heat and seawater, the Blue Lagoon's bioactive waters are rich in minerals and history. Led by a Blue Lagoon wellness expert, the experience will leave guests feeling grounded, renewed, and connected. All guests will receive a skincare gift from Blue Lagoon. 10:00 AM - 11:00 PM in the Beverly Snow Room at Eaton D.C. Learn more here.





: Join for an immersive hour of sound, storytelling, and guided meditation inspired by the elemental forces behind one of the world's most extraordinary natural wonders. Born from a rare convergence of geothermal heat and seawater, the Blue Lagoon's bioactive waters are rich in minerals and history. Led by a Blue Lagoon wellness expert, the experience will leave guests feeling grounded, renewed, and connected. All guests will receive a skincare gift from Blue Lagoon. 10:00 AM - 11:00 PM in the Beverly Snow Room at Learn more Northern Lights in D.C. : Learn about Iceland's fascinating northern lights—which are expected to shine even brighter in 2026 and 2027—with astronomy and science educator, Sævar "Astro-Sævar" Helgi Bragason, hosted by Icelandia . Sævar will explain why Iceland is the perfect place to view the August 12, 2026, solar eclipse and recommend his favorite tours in Iceland. Guests will also be invited to experience Iceland through virtual reality, with a focus on Icelandia's Northern Lights tours, Glacier Hikes, and ATV tours. 1:00 - 3:00 PM in the Beverly Snow Room at Eaton D.C. Learn more here.





: Learn about Iceland's fascinating northern lights—which are expected to shine even brighter in 2026 and 2027—with astronomy and science educator, Sævar "Astro-Sævar" Helgi Bragason, hosted by . Sævar will explain why Iceland is the perfect place to view the August 12, 2026, solar eclipse and recommend his favorite tours in Iceland. Guests will also be invited to experience Iceland through virtual reality, with a focus on Icelandia's Northern Lights tours, Glacier Hikes, and ATV tours. 1:00 - 3:00 PM in the Beverly Snow Room at Learn more Across Iceland: A Guided Cocktail Journey : During this two-hour cocktail class, storyteller and Icelandic guide Ragnar Bragason will lead guests through some of Iceland's most stunning regions, sharing tales from the road and the places where Iceland Hotel Collection by BERJAYA welcomes travelers. At each stop, Icelandic mixologist Arnór Gísli will teach guests to create a signature cocktail inspired by the region's landscape, mood, and character. Three destinations. Three drinks. One unforgettable trip. 4:00 - 6:00 PM at Allegory in Eaton D.C . Learn more here.





: During this two-hour cocktail class, storyteller and Icelandic guide Ragnar Bragason will lead guests through some of Iceland's most stunning regions, sharing tales from the road and the places where welcomes travelers. At each stop, Icelandic mixologist Arnór Gísli will teach guests to create a signature cocktail inspired by the region's landscape, mood, and character. Three destinations. Three drinks. One unforgettable trip. 4:00 - 6:00 PM at in . Learn more Iceland Unfiltered: Get ready for an evening of laughter hosted by Icelandair ! At this one-night-only comedy event, two Icelanders are flying to D.C. to reveal the quirky truths, cultural oddities, and straight-up strange realities of Iceland. Comedians and storytellers Ragnar Bragason and Bergur Ebbi will share hilarious personal stories, offer wildly unqualified advice, and roast what tourists get wrong…every single time. Each guest will receive a complimentary cocktail infused with local flavors. Expect laughter and at least five conversation starters for your next dinner party. Spoiler: You've definitely been pronouncing Reykjavík wrong. 6:00 - 8:00 PM in the Beverly Snow Room at Eaton D.C. Learn more here.

Taste of Iceland is an annual festival celebrating Iceland's vibrant culture. The festival is organized by Inspired by Iceland , which promotes Iceland and Icelandic products. It is presented in partnership with Icelandair , Reykjavík , Icelandic Seafood , Business Iceland , Blue Lagoon Iceland , Icelandia , Icelandic Lamb , Iceland Hotel Collection by BERJAYA , Keflavik Airport , and Lauf Cycles ; and in collaboration with Iceland Music . Additional Taste of Iceland 2026 events will be held in London, New York City, and Vancouver.

For more information about Inspired by Iceland and Taste of Iceland, visit www.inspiredbyiceland.com .

For media inquiries or to attend Taste of Iceland events, contact [email protected] .

SOURCE Taste of Iceland