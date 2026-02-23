Taste of Iceland Festival Returns to Seattle March 19-21

A curated lineup of music, food, and cultural events celebrating the best of what Iceland has to offer

SEATTLE, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Taste of Iceland 2026, organized by Inspired by Iceland , returns to Seattle from Thursday, March 19, through Saturday, March 21. The cultural festival celebrates Iceland with events across the city showcasing the best of Icelandic culture, including food, music, nature, art, travel, and more.

Iceland's capital city, Reykjavík, is a Sister City to Seattle, and 2026 marks the 40th anniversary of this special connection.

Taste of Iceland celebrates and shares Iceland's traditions and culture with the people of North America. In partnership with local businesses and Taste of Iceland's official partners, featured events will be hosted at Palace Kitchen , The Rabbit Box , Shibuya HiFi , Life on Mars , Conor Byrne Co-op , and the National Nordic Museum .

Most events are free and open to the public. Tickets are required, and guests are encouraged to arrive promptly to guarantee entry. Learn more and reserve tickets on the Taste of Iceland Seattle website .

FESTIVAL SCHEDULE

Thursday, March 19 - Saturday, March 21

Icelandic Menu at Palace Kitchen : Ready to taste a plate full of Iceland? Icelandic Chef Ísak Aron Jóhannsson and Palace Kitchen Chef Ron Anderson will prepare a feast inspired by Iceland's natural beauty and local flavors, including cod from Icelandic Seafood and lamb from Icelandic Lamb . This pop-up dining experience is available each evening beginning at 5:00 PM at Palace Kitchen . Reservations for the prix fixe menu are available here .

Wheel of Prizes Presented by Icelandair: Select guests will have the opportunity to spin the Wheel of Prizes for a chance to win amazing prizes from all festival partners during multiple events, including a trip for two to Iceland! Learn more here .

Thursday, March 19

Reykjavík Has Its Own Soundtrack: For one night only, Icelandic multi-instrumentalist, producer, and musician DJ Hermigervill invites Seattle audiences to experience an intimate listening party at Shibuya HiFi. The evening explores the songs that capture what it means to live and grow up in Iceland's vibrant capital. Hermigervill opens his personal archive for an exclusive journey through Reykjavík's musical identity, sharing rare recordings and the stories behind them. Presented in the spirit of Reykjavík Music City, the event celebrates a capital where the city helps shape the sound. 7:30 - 9:00 PM at Shibuya HiFi . Learn more here .

Friday, March 20

Across Iceland: A Guided Cocktail Journey : During this two-hour cocktail class, storyteller and Icelandic guide Ragnar Bragason will lead guests through some of Iceland's most stunning regions, sharing tales from the road and the places where Iceland Hotel Collection by BERJAYA welcomes travelers. At each stop, Icelandic mixologist, Arnór Gísli, will teach guests to create a signature cocktail inspired by the region's landscape, mood, and character. Three destinations. Three drinks. One unforgettable trip. 4:00 - 6:00 PM at Life on Mars . Learn more here .

Northern Lights in Seattle : Learn about Iceland's fascinating northern lights—which are expected to shine even brighter in 2026 and 2027—with astronomy and science educator, Sævar "Astro-Sævar" Helgi Bragason, hosted by Icelandia . Sævar will explain why Iceland is the perfect place to view the August 12, 2026, solar eclipse and recommend his favorite tours in Iceland. Guests will also be invited to experience Iceland through virtual reality, with a focus on Icelandia's Northern Lights tours, Glacier Hikes, and ATV tours. 6:00 - 7:30 PM at the National Nordic Museum . Learn more here .

Iceland Airwaves Off-Venue: Enjoy a free concert curated by Iceland Airwaves , an award-winning music festival in Reykjavík, featuring RAKEL and Spacestation , with DJ Hermigervill spinning Icelandic tunes between sets. RAKEL's intimate, atmospheric music combines voice and emotion into something quietly powerful. Spacestation blends shimmering rock and textured synths, creating a cosmic energy that feels both nostalgic and fresh. DJ Hermigervill is a multi-instrumentalist, producer, composer, and DJ. Doors open at 7:00 PM at Conor Byrne Co-op . Learn more here .

Saturday, March 21

Draw Iceland's Stories! Family Workshop with Illustrator Rán Flygenring : Join award-winning Icelandic storyteller and illustrator Rán Flygenring for a playful, inspiring family art workshop where imagination meets Icelandic nature and history. In this workshop, Rán invites children and parents alike to explore storytelling through drawing, doodling, and other creative activities. Families will learn about Iceland's powerful landscapes, trailblazing leaders, and creative spirit. All ages are welcome, and no prior art experience is required—just curiosity, imagination, and a sense of fun! 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM at the National Nordic Museum . Sign up here for a chance to win a signed edition of one of Rán's illustrated children's books.

Iceland Unfiltered: Get ready for an evening of laughter hosted by Icelandair ! At this one-night-only comedy event, two Icelanders are flying to Seattle to reveal the quirky truths, cultural oddities, and straight-up strange realities of Iceland. Comedians and storytellers Ragnar Bragason and Bergur Ebbi will share hilarious personal stories, offer wildly unqualified advice, and roast what tourists get wrong…every single time. Each guest will receive a complimentary cocktail infused with local flavors and Blue Lagoon Iceland will provide every guest with a skincare gift. Expect laughter and at least five conversation-starters for your next dinner party. Spoiler: You've definitely been pronouncing Reykjavík wrong. 4:00 - 6:00 PM at The Rabbit Box . Learn more here .

Taste of Iceland is an annual festival celebrating Iceland's vibrant culture. The festival is organized by Inspired by Iceland , which promotes Iceland and Icelandic products. It is presented in partnership with Icelandair , Reykjavík , Icelandic Seafood , Business Iceland , Blue Lagoon Iceland , Icelandia , Icelandic Lamb , Iceland Hotel Collection by BERJAYA , and Keflavik Airport ; and in collaboration with Iceland Music . Additional Taste of Iceland 2026 events will be held in Washington, D.C., New York City, and Vancouver.

For more information about Inspired by Iceland and Taste of Iceland, visit www.inspiredbyiceland.com .

For media inquiries or to attend Taste of Iceland events, contact [email protected] .

