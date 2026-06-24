Taste of Saudi Culture Brings the Kingdom's Culinary Heritage to Taste of London 2026

Visitors at the culture at Taste of London 2026 experienced Saudi cusine first hand



The pavilion highlighted the diversity of Saudi cuisine through regional dishes, local ingredients, and hospitality traditions

Award-winning chef Bader Alshaikh and chef and culinary curator Myasem Adham brought Saudi culinary heritage and contemporary food culture to international audiences

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Saudi Arabia's Culinary Arts Commission, one of 11 sector-specific commissions under the Ministry of Culture, successfully concluded its participation in Taste of London 2026, welcoming visitors to its "Taste of Saudi Culture" pavilion at Regent's Park from June 17–21. Throughout the five-day festival, the pavilion served Saudi dishes and beverages, introducing visitors to the flavors, ingredients, and hospitality traditions that define Saudi culinary culture.

Taste of London visitors experience Saudi hospitality and culture at the country’s pavilion.

Mayada Badr, CEO of the Culinary Arts Commission, said: "Food offers a unique window into culture, and Taste of Saudi Culture is an opportunity to share Saudi Arabia's culinary heritage with international audiences. Through traditional dishes, local ingredients, and the hospitality that defines the Saudi culinary culture, visitors are able to discover the richness of Saudi cuisine and the stories behind it."

Visitors sampled a range of traditional Saudi dishes including haneeth, the traditional slow-cooked lamb dish, balila, a popular chickpea dish, and mutabbaq, a crispy stuffed pastry. The pavilion also featured Saudi-inspired beverages, including a mango mocktail infused with Haili sarar, a traditional chili spice from Saudi Arabia's Hail region, alongside ice cream flavors inspired by local ingredients such as kleija and sidr honey.

A central feature of the pavilion was its live cooking area, where chefs Bader Alshaikh and Myasem Adham led demonstrations throughout the festival, introducing visitors to traditional cooking techniques, regional ingredients, and contemporary Saudi culinary experiences.

The pavilion also featured a curated showcase of Saudi food and craft brands spanning categories including pottery, perfumes, chocolate, dates, teas and coffee, and dried fruits and nuts, giving visitors the opportunity to discover and purchase products inspired by Saudi culture and heritage.

The participation reflects the Culinary Arts Commission's ongoing efforts to promote Saudi culinary heritage internationally and create opportunities for global audiences to engage with the Kingdom's diverse food culture.

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SOURCE Ministry of Culture, Saudi Arabia