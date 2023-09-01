Tatu City takes a green leap with urban agroforestry farm in Kenya

TATU CITY, Kenya, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tatu City, the 5,000-acre mixed-use Special Economic Zone (SEZ), has partnered with agroforestry farming pioneer ForestFoods to grow carbon-neutral organic produce for the new city on Nairobi's doorstep.

ForestFoods' first farm at Tatu City, located next to Crawford International School, integrates plants and forestry to promote a healthier, sustainable, clean food supply that contributes to reforestation, climate change mitigation and ecosystem restoration.

(R-L) Tatu City Head of City Management, Perminas Marisi and ForestFoods Managing Director, Sven Verwiel present sorted farm produce to CEC Trade, Tourism, Industrialization and Investments, Kiambu County, Hon Nancy Gichung’wa after the ForestFoods’ Regenerative Syntropic Agroforestry farm launch at the heart of Tatu City. The event showcased a pioneering approach transcending traditional farming methods, yielding nutrient-dense organic products while contributing to reforestation, climate change mitigation, food security, and ecosystem preservation. (PRNewsfoto/Tatu City / Rendeavour)
"Our farm in Tatu City is a remarkable example of how modern cities can embrace sustainable agriculture to enhance their environment, economy, and quality of life," said Sven Verwiel, Managing Director of ForestFoods. "Our mission is to transform the agricultural landscape in East Africa and beyond while addressing food insecurity and environmental challenges."

Syntropic agroforestry imitates ecological succession, which is nature's way of restoring land from barren to fertile. It achieves this by growing a diverse range of fruits, nuts, vegetables, timber, and livestock in the same production area. This process promotes biodiversity, which is crucial for maintaining soil quality and producing nutritious food, as well as preserving and rebuilding ecosystems often destroyed by other farming methods.

"ForestFoods' partnership with Tatu City aligns perfectly with our vision of harmonious coexistence between sustainable urban development and nature," said Perminas Marisi, Head of City Management at Tatu City. "We are delighted that residents, schools and businesses in Tatu City and the region can now access nutrient-dense and beyond-organic farm produce at their doorstep."

ForestFoods and Tatu City announced their partnership against the backdrop of the historic Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi on 4-6 September 2023, convened by H.E. President William Samoei Ruto. ForestFoods' location at the heart of Tatu City compliments the city's 100,000-strong tree nursery and large-scale reforestation plans.

More than 9,000 people currently work at more than 75 businesses in Tatu City, including Dormans, Copia, Cooper K-Brands, Grit Real Estate Income Group, Twiga Foods, Freight Forwarders Solutions, Friendship Group, Davis & Shirtliff, Kenya Wine Agencies Limited and Roast by Carnivore. Crawford International School and Nova Pioneer educate more than 3,500 students daily, and more than 4,000 people live in Unity Homes apartments and the Kijani Ridge premier neighbourhood.

