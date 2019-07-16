Tatyana Ali to Host March of Dimes' New Unspoken Stories Podcast

ARLINGTON, Va., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- March of Dimes, the leading nonprofit fighting for the health of all moms and babies, today launched their new podcast, Unspoken Stories: A March of Dimes Podcast, which highlights the real and honest stories of pregnancy, parenthood and loss that are too often left unshared.

The United States is in the midst of a maternal and child health crisis with more than 380,000 babies born prematurely each year, as well as more than 50,000 women experiencing life-threatening complications as a result of pregnancy and childbirth. Our country is the most dangerous developed nation in which to give birth. March of Dimes is working in communities across the country to reduce the rising rates of premature birth, as well as maternal mortality and morbidity.

Hosted by mom, actress and advocate, Tatyana Ali, podcast listeners will hear stories ranging from the joys of parenting to the complexities of dealing with the current maternal and child health crisis. With interviews from actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler, mom Petina Dixon-Jenkins who has experienced multiple premature births and loss, and Jay Richardson, a dad recounting his journey facing the realities of parenting a premature baby – the three episode series seeks to convene the amazing community of moms, dads, and families that understand the importance of sharing their experiences.

"Just knowing what other people go through, it just makes you feel exponentially better. And you don't feel so isolated," said Sigler. "You don't feel so cursed. Other people that are good people have to go through it too."

The podcast will play an integral role in the larger #UnspokenStories initiative launched by March of Dimes in April comprised of a community of parents, medical professionals, grandparents, would-be parents and friends who all want to connect and share with each other one story at a time.

"There is no perfect pregnancy, birth, or parent—and yet we rarely hear the REAL stories," said Stacey D. Stewart, March of Dimes President and CEO. "This is why March of Dimes started the podcast showing that there are stories to share and people more than willing to share them. Each episode of the podcast features a parent's honest story about the realities of starting a family. It only takes hearing one story like your own to know you are not alone."

Unspoken Stories: A March of Dimes Podcast, will feature 30-minute episodes airing every Tuesday beginning July 16.

