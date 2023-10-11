Tau Systems Enhances Management Team with Business Development and Laser Technology Appointments

Download high-res images

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TAU Systems , the producer of ultrafast, compact laser-plasma accelerators, today announced further additions to its senior management team as the company continues on its path to commercial availability of the system.

TAU has appointed laser specialist Dr. Corneliu Catalin Neacsu as its Vice President of Business Development and Dr. Nikolaus Klaus Metzger as Director, Laser Science and Technology.

Dr. Neacsu takes up the newly created role of Vice President for Business Development. Neacsu's background is in lasers and he has held senior roles in product marketing and business development with some of the world's leading laser manufacturers in Austria, Germany and the U.S. Neacsu's appointment comes as TAU readies itself to start to engage with potential customers as the first commercially available laser-plasma accelerators comes on line at TAU's recently announced Service Center in early 2025 in Carlsbad, California. Neacsu will develop new market initiatives for the technology and participate in the implementation of TAU's product and company strategy.

Dr. Metzger has held a variety of senior engineering roles in Germany, UK and Australia and is one of the world's leading optical and laser experts. This laser and optical engineering background will complement TAU's existing physics capabilities in developing its compact laser-plasma accelerator proposition. Metzger will work closely with existing laser manufacturers in the specification, design and development of easy-to-use laser systems. He will also be instrumental in the installation of the planned system at TAU's Service Center making beamtime available to commercial customers for the first time.

Bjorn Manuel Hegelich, CEO of TAU Systems and a professor in UT's Physics Department, said of the appointments, "We're delighted to expand the management team and welcome such talented individuals to TAU. These are really exciting times for the company and with these new hires we continue to move closer to our goal of providing access for scientists and researchers globally that previously would have had no access to this technology and all of the benefits it can bring to their research."

The opening of the Service Center will create previously unavailable opportunities for research and development customers across a number of fields especially semiconductor manufacturing through the exploration and the metrology of 3D structures in semiconductors. The Service Center will also allow EV battery developers to comprehensively study the charge and discharge of batteries.

TAU Systems is an Austin, Texas-based deep-tech company developing the first compact particle accelerators and specialized X-ray free-electron lasers that combine the capabilities of large accelerators with a small footprint to provide easy and affordable beam-time access for any company. Led by premier experts in laser-driven particle accelerators, TAU is democratizing access for the progress of semiconductors, batteries, medical imaging, nuclear energy, and more. Learn more at www.tausystems.com .

