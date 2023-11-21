TAU Systems signs lease on state-of-the-art premises for new Laser Plasma Accelerator Application Center - TAU Labs

News provided by

TAU Systems

21 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

  • Next generation laser-driven plasma accelerator laboratory to be established in 2024
  • Democratizing scientific research by making beam time accessible to all
  • TAU Systems is developing laser-driven plasma-based particle accelerator and light sources for the semiconductor industry and research applications.
  • TAU Labs will offer radiation testing for space-bound electronics

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TAU Systems, a producer of ultrafast, compact laser-driven plasma accelerators and light sources, today announced the signing of a lease for a state-of-the-art building in which to establish TAU Labs, the first of its light source applications and R&D centers, which will make user access to cutting-edge particle and imaging systems more accessible than ever before.

TAU Systems is developing the world's first compact particle accelerators and specialized X-ray sources that combine the capabilities of large accelerators with a small footprint to provide easy and affordable beam-time access for any company or research institute. Led by experts in laser-driven particle accelerators, TAU is democratizing accelerator access for the progress of semiconductors, space-bound electronics, battery technology, biotechnology, nuclear energy, and more.

Bjorn Manuel Hegelich, TAU Systems CEO, said "Laser-driven particle accelerators are incredibly powerful tools that enable unprecedented advances in a wide range of fields, from next-generation semiconductors and batteries, and custom-designed medicines to the advancement of fundamental physics. However, getting beam time on the very few facilities available globally is stifling progress. TAU's application centers will democratize access to these exciting machines and expedite crucial technological breakthroughs".

TAU Systems' state-of-the-art particle and light sources, which cover the electromagnetic spectrum from UV to gamma wavelengths, will be installed in the 22,300 square foot building located at the Carlsbad Research Center, just 30 minutes north of San Diego, California, in the heart of a large high-technology ecosystem from where TAU Systems expects to support the world's leading innovations.

The Application Center will begin accepting particle and light-source customers upon completion of the first phase of construction in 2024.

TAU Labs will feature several laser-driven particle and light sources, as well as broad technical expertise co-located at one convenient facility. At TAU Labs, industrial users will finally get wide access to EUV and X-ray light sources, as well as MeV electrons and other particle beams.

Jerome Paye, TAU Systems Chief Operating Officer said "Our high repetition rate laser driver also makes TAU Labs an ideal location to test the resistance to space radiation of satellite electronics. It will help make space systems more robust and prolong the life of satellites".

For more information on TAU Systems' solutions and applications details, visit www.tausystems.com.

About TAU Systems

TAU Systems is an Austin, Texas-based deep-tech company developing the first compact particle accelerators and specialized X-ray free-electron lasers that combine the capabilities of large accelerators with a small footprint to provide easy and affordable beam-time access for any company. Led by premier experts in laser-driven particle accelerators, TAU is democratizing access for the progress of semiconductors, biotechnology, nuclear and more. Learn more at www.tausystems.com

Media enquiries: [email protected]

SOURCE TAU Systems

