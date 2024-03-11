Tausight Features Patient Data Protection at HIMSS 2024

Collaboration with Dell Technologies provides healthcare organizations with improved visibility and protection of sensitive patient data

BOSTON, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tausight , the leader in patient data protection, today announced a collaboration with Dell Technologies to advance cybersecurity for the healthcare industry with a solution that gives healthcare organizations tools to monitor and protect their most sensitive data.

"We're proud to collaborate with Dell to give healthcare organizations immediate visibility and insight into sensitive data so they can detect, track, and respond to any activity," said David Ting, Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Tausight. "Customers will have the ability to scan and secure sensitive data across their entire infrastructure, which will help combat the cyber threat crisis in healthcare."

Customers that leverage Dell for their backup and recovery, a critical part of any cyber strategy, will now be able to easily scan their infrastructure for sensitive data, and ensure it is properly archived in air-gapped storage. This improves preparedness in the event of a cyberattack that results in encrypted or lost data. Clinicians using Dell PCs powered by Tausight Patient Data Protection™ will have live monitoring of sensitive data on their endpoints fed directly to IT and security teams so that anomalies or suspicious activity can be reviewed and remediated.

Learn more about the Tausight-Dell relationship featured at the HIMSS 2024 Dell Booth #2560, taking place March 11-14 in Orlando, FL.

About Tausight

Tausight is healthcare's first AI-powered ePHI security company with a vision of reducing healthcare-specific cybersecurity incidents by leveraging the power of AI to detect and manage PHI risk in today's decentralized healthcare ecosystems. Founded in 2018 by healthcare security pioneer David Ting and led by healthcare visionary Frank Nydam, Tausight is backed by top-tier healthcare investors Polaris Partners , Flare Capital Partners , .406 Ventures and SpringRock Ventures, and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit: www.tausight.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter ( @Tausight ).

SOURCE Tausight