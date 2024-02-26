Tausight Integrates with M365 to Reduce Patient Data Loss from Cyber Attacks

Latest innovation empowers health systems to identify, detect and protect sensitive data within Exchange Online

BOSTON, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tausight, healthcare's first AI-powered data security company, today announced integration with Microsoft 365 that delivers real-time classification of sensitive healthcare data, including electronic protected health information (ePHI), across healthcare's leading collaboration platform.

On January 24, 2024, the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) published voluntary Cybersecurity Performance Goals (CPGs) for the healthcare and public health (HPH) sector to help healthcare organizations prioritize implementation of high-impact cybersecurity practices. Included in these recommendations are controls specifically focused on email, which saw a rise in attacks of 167% last year and has now become healthcare's second largest attack surface.

"After serving on the HHS Cybersecurity Taskforce, it's gratifying to see the new CPGs finally emerging as a top priority of all well-run healthcare organizations," said David Ting, Founder and CTO at Tausight. "Securing vulnerable PHI being stored and transmitted in email is a critical part of reducing the success of cyber attacks."

Tausight's integration with M365 allows its customers to scan and continuously monitor Exchange Online for shadow patient data to understand their risk, potential exposure during a cyber event and insights into unsecure handling of sensitive data by users. The new integration features the following capabilities:

AI-powered classification of sensitive patient data in the entire M365 Exchange Online mail store – including messages, attachments, calendars, and tasks notes;

Continuous real-time classification of sensitive data that is sent and received;

Risk prioritization of stale data that, by elimination, quickly reduces risks and exposure;

Unified insights into movement of PHI and sensitive data across email and endpoints when used in conjunction with Tausight for Endpoints™; and

Post-breach analysis and response to quickly identify what sensitive data was potentially impacted during a cyber event.

About Tausight

Tausight is healthcare's first AI-powered ePHI security company with a vision of reducing healthcare-specific cybersecurity incidents by leveraging the power of AI to detect and manage PHI risk in today's decentralized healthcare ecosystems. Founded in 2018 by healthcare security pioneer David Ting and led by healthcare visionary Frank Nydam, Tausight is backed by top-tier healthcare investors Polaris Partners, Flare Capital Partners, .406 Ventures, and SpringRock Ventures and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit: www.tausight.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter (@Tausight).

