Tavira selects Broadridge to Support its Agency Brokerage Platform and Market Connectivity

Broadridge's integrated High Touch OMS, connectivity, and middle office capabilities will provide the scale, automation, and global market access to support Tavira's next phase of growth

LONDON, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Fintech leader Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BR) today announced that Tavira Financial has selected Broadridge's High Touch Order Management System (OMS), connectivity, and middle office solutions as a key component of its trading and operational infrastructure ecosystem. Broadridge's fully integrated front and middle office capabilities will support Tavira's agency brokerage platform to optimize trading workflows, reduce operational complexity, and enhance global market connectivity.

"At Tavira, we operate an agency brokerage platform that combines institutional-grade infrastructure with the independence and flexibility that our experienced, relationship-led brokers and their clients expect," said Mark Griffiths, Group CEO of Tavira Financial. "Broadridge is an important part of our technology stack, supporting our execution capabilities and connectivity as we continue to scale our platform."

Tavira will leverage Broadridge's OMS to manage order flow from trade inception through post-trade processing. With Broadridge handling market connectivity, trading workflows, liquidity access, and middle office, Tavira gains a scalable and automated platform to handle growing trade volumes along with one of the industry's leading global market connectivity solutions. The horizontally scalable architecture enables Tavira to maintain flexibility across execution styles and asset classes, without operational or performance limitations.

"By bringing together order management, connectivity, and middle office capabilities on a single platform, we can help Tavira simplify its trading operations and support higher volumes with greater efficiency," said Brian Pomraning, Chief Product Officer for Trading and Connectivity Solutions at Broadridge. "This gives the firm a more streamlined operational foundation for agency execution business growth."

Broadridge's wide range of trusted, transformative products and services across its trading and connectivity suite highlights the breadth of its capabilities and has made it a technology partner of choice to help Tavira achieve its strategic ambitions.

Tavira's decision highlights the increasing demand among brokerage firms for robust, integrated trading infrastructure. In a market where firms must rapidly respond to client needs, regulatory requirements and rising trade volumes, Broadridge provides the trusted stability, advanced functionality and full lifecycle support they need to compete and grow.

For more information on Broadridge's capital markets trading solutions, please see here.

For more information on Tavira's platform, please visit https://tavira.group/.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR) is a global technology leader with trusted expertise and transformative technology, helping clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. We power investing, governance, and communications for our clients – driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences.

Our technology and operations platforms process and generate over 7 billion communications annually and underpin the daily average trading of over $15 trillion in tokenized and traditional securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 15,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us, please visit www.broadridge.com

Broadridge Contacts:

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About Tavira Financial

Tavira Financial is a leading agency brokerage and institutional trading infrastructure platform that enables independent, high-performing capital markets professionals to build and scale their businesses.

The firm combines institutional-grade infrastructure, governance, and market access with a model that supports entrepreneurial, relationship-led brokers — delivering trusted outcomes for clients and partners.

Tavira operates across key financial centres including London, Monaco, Dubai, and Sydney, supporting a growing network of brokers and clients across global markets.

Its platform supports multi-asset execution, with a focus on delivering consistency, control, and performance.

Tavria Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.