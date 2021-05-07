Tax Challenge for Private Foundations: Mastering the May 15th 990-PF

As high-net-worth individuals, families and corporations with private foundations depend on the successful timing of this complex form, Foundation Source offers the following tips:

Opportunities for Savings

These often-missed opportunities on the 990-PF can reap savings for private foundations:

Legitimate administrative expenses can count toward the minimum distribution requirement (MDR). Some preparers mistakenly believe that only grants will satisfy the MDR. This can cause a foundation to scramble unnecessarily to make hasty grants (and waste funds) to avoid a shortfall penalty.

Common Pitfalls

The 990-PF is a potential minefield of costly mistakes:

Calculating the MDR incorrectly. If the MDR is miscalculated, and the foundation fails to meet its MDR in a given year, the foundation could be subject to a 30 percent penalty on the shortfall amount.

For more information on the 990-PF, visit here.

