TaxAct Introduces Claude Connector, Bringing More Connected AI Experiences to Tax Preparation

The new Claude Connector gives Claude® users access to TaxAct's knowledge base, helping people find relevant tax information without leaving their conversation.

DALLAS, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TaxAct®, a Taxwell™ company, today announced the launch of the Claude Connector for TaxAct. The new integration gives Claude users access to TaxAct's current-year tax knowledge base, informed by current IRS guidance, making it easier to find relevant tax information without leaving their conversation.

The Claude Connector is designed to help people move from asking tax questions to finding relevant guidance as they prepare their return. By connecting Claude with TaxAct's tax knowledge, users can access current-year tax guidance without switching between multiple applications.

"AI becomes most valuable when it connects people with trusted information in the moments they need it," said Noha Ghazouani, Vice President of Product Management at Taxwell. "The Claude Connector represents another step toward creating more connected experiences that simplify complexity, reduce friction, and help people move forward with greater confidence."

The Connector introduces eight tax-focused capabilities within Claude, enabling users to:

Compare TaxAct filing options and pricing

Estimate a potential refund or amount owed

Understand which tax documents they may need

Ask general tax-related questions

Check key filing deadlines

Learn about common tax forms and filing documents

Find where to enter a specific form or topic in TaxAct

Get information on how to connect with a live TaxAct tax expert when additional support is needed

The Connector is powered by Model Context Protocol (MCP), which enables AI assistants to connect with trusted applications and information sources. Through this integration, Claude can access TaxAct's tax knowledge base to help users find relevant information as they navigate tax-related questions.

"People are increasingly turning to AI to help answer everyday questions," Ghazouani added. "Our goal is to meet them where they are by connecting them with trusted TaxAct guidance, making it easier to find the information they need to move forward with greater confidence."

Built on a Broader AI Strategy

The Claude Connector is the latest example of TaxAct's continued investment in AI-powered experiences, joining the recent launch of SmartFile AI. Together, these innovations reflect TaxAct's broader approach to using AI to simplify the tax experience, reduce friction, and help people navigate taxes with greater confidence, all while maintaining the trust people expect when managing something so personal.

Learn More

To learn more about the Claude Connector for TaxAct and how connected AI is shaping the future of tax preparation, visit:

https://www.taxwell.com/claude-connector-for-taxact/

ABOUT TAXACT®

TaxAct is a leading U.S. tax software provider with more than 111 million returns filed since 1998. The company's mission is to make tax filing simple, accessible, and stress-free for every type of filer—from first timers to small-business owners. TaxAct delivers a modern, intuitive digital experience paired with real human expertise through its comprehensive product lineup: DIY (Do It Yourself), Xpert Assist (DIY with expert help), Xpert Full Service (Do It For Me), and SMB (Small Business Filing). With transparent pricing, credentialed U.S.-based experts, industry-leading guarantees including a $100K Accuracy Guarantee and Maximum Refund Promise, and 25+ years of tax software expertise, TaxAct empowers taxpayers to feel confident, supported, and in control. For more information, visit www.taxact.com.

To learn more about TaxAct, a business of Cinven, Inc., visit www.taxact.com or connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Media Contact: Marissa Driscoll, Golin Ketchum on behalf of TaxAct, [email protected], (847) 707-9451

SOURCE TaxAct