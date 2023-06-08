TaxBit Appoints Lindsey Argalas as CEO, Ushering in a New Era of Innovation and Growth

NEW YORK, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TaxBit, the industry-leading provider of tax and accounting solutions for digital assets, is set to embark on a transformative phase of innovation and expansion with the appointment of Lindsey Argalas as CEO. In this significant leadership transition, Austin Woodward, the current CEO, and Co-Founder, will transition into the role of Chairman of the Board. At the same time, Lindsey Argalas, the company's Chief Operating Officer, will assume the position of CEO, effective June 8, 2023.

Lindsey Argalas, CEO, TaxBit
As Chairman of the Board, Austin Woodward will leverage his profound industry knowledge and status as TaxBit's co-founder to steer the company's strategic partnerships and shape the company's long-term vision. During his tenure as TaxBit's CEO, TaxBit achieved remarkable milestones, securing $230M in funding from leading investors, pioneering business models in digital asset tax and accounting compliance, and building a market-leading company across Enterprise and Government verticals. Current customers include the IRS, PayPal, Fidelity, Google, and many more.

Austin Woodward commented on his role transition: "I am tremendously proud of our achievements at TaxBit, and I eagerly anticipate embarking on the next phase of my journey as Chairman of the Board. This transition enables me to dedicate my efforts to nurturing strategic partnerships, fostering innovation, and offering guidance to ensure TaxBit's ongoing success. I have complete confidence in Lindsey's capabilities to lead the company into this exciting era of growth and innovation."

Lindsey Argalas, TaxBit's newly appointed CEO, brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of operational excellence to her role. With her background at Santander and Intuit, Lindsey is well-positioned to lead TaxBit into its next business phase. Her strategic thinking, passion for innovation, and deep understanding of the industry will drive TaxBit's growth and deliver exceptional value to clients and partners. As TaxBit enters this transformative phase under Argalas's leadership, the future holds immense potential for continued innovation, growth, and remarkable achievements across the digital assets ecosystem.

Lindsey Argalas expressed her excitement about her new role: "I am honored to lead TaxBit at this pivotal moment. TaxBit's innovative solutions have already revolutionized the digital asset tax and accounting landscape. I look forward to building on the company's success and leveraging my experience to drive global expansion, forge strategic partnerships, and deliver unrivaled value to our clients and partners worldwide."

Tom Loverro, TaxBit Board Member and GP at IVP expressed his confidence in TaxBit expressing, "Fintech businesses require constant adaptation to thrive. With Austin's transition to Chairman and Lindsey's appointment to CEO, TaxBit is demonstrating its ability to maneuver adroitly and set the company up for enduring success.

TaxBit is the leading tax and accounting solution for the digital asset class, designed by CPAs and tax attorneys. Its platform caters to top exchanges, businesses, governments, and individuals in the industry. TaxBit has secured over $230 million from leading global investors to automate regulatory tax and accounting compliance hurdles, paving the way for the widespread adoption of digital assets at scale. TaxBit is headquartered in Salt Lake City and Seattle.
