TAYLOR FARMS ACQUIRES EQUINOX GROWERS, LARGEST GREENHOUSE IN MID-ATLANTIC

Taylor Farms Makes Largest CEA Investment to Date, Expanding Product Portfolio

SALINAS, Calif., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Farms has announced the acquisition of Equinox Growers, a state-of-the-art leafy greens greenhouse in Louisa, Virginia, from Generate Capital. As the leading global producer of salads and healthy fresh foods, this strategic move complements Taylor Farms' commitment to delivering an assured supply of the freshest, highest quality produce to consumers.

The facility is the largest commercial greenhouse in the Mid-Atlantic and features cutting-edge technology that grows a wide variety of high-quality greens. The controlled-environment agriculture (CEA) facility will be managed by the team of Equinox Growers while fully integrating into Taylor Farms' product portfolio and cold-chain logistics network. The scale of Equinox Growers combined with Taylor Farms' distribution network will improve freshness and make locally grown greens more accessible to consumers throughout the Eastern U.S.

"Retailers and consumers alike are increasingly seeking long-term, reliable access to greenhouse grown produce," said T. Bruce Taylor, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Product. "We're taking a major step forward into controlled-environment agriculture as this acquisition allows us to continue diversifying our raw product supply—both in geography and growing method—while meeting the rising demand for high-quality greenhouse-grown salads."

"This greenhouse is led by a world-class group of growers and operators with more than 120 years of combined experience," said Sydney Ramskill, Vice President of CEA. "With a focus on freshness, flavor, and value, we are excited to grow our greenhouse programs in our brands and our customer partners' brands."

"We're incredibly proud of the hard work our team has put into developing this facility and creating an operation that is truly worthy of a partner like Taylor Farms," said John McMahon, President of Equinox Growers. "Seeing Taylor Farms' strong commitment to the CEA space is both energizing and inspiring, and we're delighted to support their vision."

The CEA lettuce segment is one of the fastest-growing categories in packaged salads, expanding by approximately 25% year-over-year as consumers seek freshness, crunch, and year-round availability. With this acquisition, Taylor Farms is positioned to play a meaningful role in a category experiencing strong momentum and consumer resonance.

ABOUT TAYLOR FARMS

Taylor Farms is the leading global producer of salads and healthy fresh foods, with production facilities across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Western Europe. The company is grounded in a commitment to quality, innovation, food safety, assured supply, and sustainability. Taylor Farms is family-owned and based in Salinas, California, known as "The Salad Bowl of the World." For additional information, delicious recipes, and more, please visit www.taylorfarms.com and follow Taylor Farms on Instagram, Facebook, X and TikTok.

SOURCE Taylor Farms