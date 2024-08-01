Taylor Morrison and Home Builders Association of Greater Austin Celebrate the Completion of the 2024 Benefit Home

America's Most Trusted® Home Builder built this year's charity home

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Morrison, America's Most Trusted® Home Builder, and the Home Builders Association of Greater Austin (HBA) today announced the completion of the HBA Benefit Home located in the Taylor Morrison Travisso community. Taylor Morrison donated the residential lot and built the charity home. The proceeds of the sale will benefit the HBA, and the HBA will donate half of the funds to HomeAid Austin, a local non-profit providing supportive housing and services for the at risk and unhoused population.

The HBA Benefit Home is the annual construction of a home built mostly – if not entirely – through donations of construction management, materials, supplies, labor and financial support of the members of the Home Builders Association of Greater Austin. The Benefit Home offers the HBA a unique opportunity to give back to the larger community, specifically to designated beneficiaries who are significantly and positively impacting the Greater Austin community.

"Our team was truly inspired to sponsor and build this year's Benefit Home, as we are community-centric and strive to create lasting impressions on our neighbors," said Taylor Morrison Austin Division President, April Whitaker. "We are thankful for the opportunity to continue our philanthropic work with the Home Builders Association of Greater Austin and look forward to seeing how the proceeds bring projects to fruition for HomeAid Austin."

Since the construction of the first Benefit Home in 1991, the HBA of Greater Austin and its members have raised over $2.7 million for local charities through this program.

"For over three decades, the Benefit Home has played a significant role in giving back to the community and it wouldn't be possible without support from the sponsors and members of the HBA," said Home Builders Association of Greater Austin CEO, Taylor Jackson. "Taylor Morrison continues to positively impact the local community through its philanthropy, and we could not be more grateful for their contribution as this year's sponsor and builder."

About Taylor Morrison

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Taylor Morrison is one of the nation's leading homebuilders and developers. We serve a wide array of consumers from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury and resort lifestyle homebuyers and renters under our family of brands—including Taylor Morrison, Esplanade, Darling Homes Collection by Taylor Morrison and Yardly. From 2016-2024, Taylor Morrison has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Builder by Lifestory Research. Our strong commitment to sustainability, our communities and our team is highlighted in our latest annual Sustainability and Belonging Report.

For more information about Taylor Morrison, please visit www.taylormorrison.com.

About the Home Builders Association of Greater Austin (HBA)

Since 1953, the Home Builders Association of Greater Austin (HBA) has served as the leading professional trade organization dedicated to residential construction and remodeling in Central Texas. With more than 750 member companies and thousands of community members, the HBA works with government, public, business and community organizations in six counties – Bastrop, Burnet, Caldwell, Hays, Lee, Travis, and Williamson.

About HomeAid Austin

HomeAid Austin's mission is to build new lives for Austin's individuals and families who are at risk of or are currently unhoused through construction and community outreach. Through value engineering, which includes deeply discounted supplies and materials along with donated labor, the organization aids build projects across the entire continuum of care, from emergency shelters and transitional housing to permanent/supportive housing. Every HomeAid project supports an agency that provides services that help residents move toward self-sufficiency, such as education and job skills training and physical and emotional support.

