One winner will score a new Taylor Morrison home with plumbing connected to deliver Liquid Death from every water fixture

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- America's Most Trusted® Home Builder, Taylor Morrison (NYSE: TMHC), and Liquid Death, one of the fastest-growing non-alcoholic beverage brands of all time, are partnering to introduce the first-ever home to feature custom plumbing that delivers Liquid Death Soda-Flavored Sparkling Water from every water fixture—and one lucky winner could call it home.1

Check out the Taylor Morrison x Liquid Death collaboration video.

Taylor Morrison and Liquid Death partner to create the ultimate home luxury: Soda-Flavored Sparkling Water flowing from every faucet.

"Consumers don't respond to flat marketing, or flat soda for that matter," said Taylor Morrison Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Stephanie McCarty. "This partnership is unexpected by design. Once you see Liquid Death flowing through a Taylor Morrison home, you're not just going to want the drink in your house, you're going to want the house, too!"

One winner will enjoy a brand-new, move-in-ready Taylor Morrison home available in select markets that includes the ultimate home luxury: Liquid Death Soda-Flavored Sparkling Water flowing from all water faucets in the house, including every sink, showerhead, bathtub, pot filler and garden hose on the property.

"There is only one thing that could possibly improve a Taylor Morrison home—and that's Liquid Death soda-flavored sparkling water coming out of every faucet," said Dan Murphy, SVP of Marketing at Liquid Death. "We're stoked to partner with them so one lucky person can move into this dream home."

How to enter:

Purchase Liquid Death in-stores or online at Amazon. Keep the physical receipt and follow the process at liquiddeath.com/killerhouse. Every can of Liquid Death purchased is one entry for a chance to win.





Tour any of Taylor Morrison's 350+ communities and scan a QR code for five entries for a chance to win. To find a Taylor Morrison community near you, visit: https://www.taylormorrison.com/





Entries close on June 30, 2026.

About Taylor Morrison

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Taylor Morrison is one of the nation's leading homebuilders and developers. We serve a wide array of consumers from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury and resort lifestyle homebuyers and renters under our family of brands—including Taylor Morrison®, Esplanade ®and Yardly™. From 2016-2026, Taylor Morrison has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Builder by Lifestory Research.2 Our long-standing commitment to sustainable operations is highlighted in our annual Sustainability and Belonging Report.

For more information about Taylor Morrison, please visit www.taylormorrison.com.

About Liquid Death

As one of the fastest growing non-alcoholic beverage brands, Liquid Death uses comedy and entertainment to make health and sustainability 50 times more fun. We take low-calorie beverages and package them into infinitely recyclable cans that compete with the fun marketing of unhealthy brands across beer and junk food. Our product lines include mountain water, soda-flavored sparkling water, iced tea, and energy. We donate a portion of our proceeds to help kill plastic pollution. For more information on Liquid Death, please visit liquiddeath.com.

1 See Official Rules at liquiddeath.com/killerhouse for additional information on select markets and alternative cash prize equivalent.

2 Taylor Morrison received the highest numerical score in the proprietary Lifestory Research 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026 America's Most Trusted® Home Builder study. Study results are based on experiences and perceptions of people surveyed. Your experiences may vary. Visit www.lifestoryresearch.com.

CONTACT:

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SOURCE Taylor Morrison