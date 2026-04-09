Taylor Morrison Bringing Two New Communities to Port St. Lucie

Esplanade and Azure at Solaeris will feature 1,750 homes and extensive amenities

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- America's Most Trusted® Home Builder Taylor Morrison is expanding in Port St. Lucie with plans to bring two communities totaling more than 1,750 homes to the area. Taylor Morrison recently acquired a land parcel for Esplanade at Solaeris, a resort lifestyle community which will include an 18-hole golf course, as well as Azure at Solaeris.

"We're thrilled to expand our footprint in Port St. Lucie with over 1,750 new homes across two exceptional communities in the heart of the region's growth corridor," said Jeremy Goulart, Taylor Morrison's Treasure Coast VP of Operations. "This expansion solidifies Taylor Morrison's presence in the thriving Treasure Coast market and our commitment to meeting the demand for high-quality, amenity-rich communities."

Esplanade at Solaeris is planned to be a gated community featuring approximately 1,200 single-family homes, villas and condos. Planned amenities include a resort-style pool and spa with towel service and poolside cabanas; 18-hole championship golf course with Pro Shoppe; Culinary Center with multiple dining experiences; Wellness Center; state-of-the-art fitness center; tennis, pickleball, and bocce ball courts; signature spa services; Bahama Bar; event lawn, and more. Sales are anticipated to begin in Q4 of 2027.

"Following the success of Esplanade at Tradition, we're excited to introduce a second Esplanade resort lifestyle community to Port St. Lucie," said Cammie Longenecker, Taylor Morrison's President of Resort Lifestyle. "This elevated golf community will offer extensive resort amenities, curated wellness programming, and concierge services, all set against the beauty of Treasure Coast. We're also pleased to once again collaborate with golf architect Chris Wilczynski, who we've worked with on a number of Esplanade courses, to create a truly special golf experience."

Azure at Solaeris will feature approximately 552 single-family homes along with a robust amenity center with a pool, cabana, splash pad, full-size basketball court, and a large dog park. Initial site development is currently underway and sales are anticipated to begin in Q1 2027.

Located within the 3,300-acre Solaeris master-plan community and just miles northwest of Taylor Morrison's Esplanade at Tradition community, both communities will offer close proximity to entertainment centers, dining, shopping, healthcare outlets, golf, and top-rated beaches.

Taylor Morrison's Esplanade brand has more than 30 communities across the country and plans for continued growth, most recently launching in markets including Las Vegas, Nevada; Charlotte, North Carolina; St Marys, Georgia; Temecula, California; and Sacramento, California.

For more information about Taylor Morrison and Esplanade, and to receive the latest updates on upcoming communities, please visit www.taylormorrison.com.

About Taylor Morrison

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Taylor Morrison is one of the nation's leading homebuilders and developers. We serve a wide array of consumers from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury and resort lifestyle homebuyers and renters under our family of brands—including Taylor Morrison, Esplanade and Yardly. From 2016-2026, Taylor Morrison has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Builder by Lifestory Research. Our long-standing commitment to sustainable operations is highlighted in our annual Sustainability and Belonging Report.

For more information about Taylor Morrison, please visit www.taylormorrison.com.

CONTACT: Erin Kristick

(480) 840-8108

[email protected]

SOURCE Taylor Morrison