Taylor Morrison Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC), a leading national community developer and homebuilder, announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. For the first quarter, reported net income was $99 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, while adjusted net income was $109 million, or $1.12 per diluted share.

First Quarter 2026 Highlights

Home closings revenue of $1.3 billion 2,268 closings at an average sales price of $578,000

Home closings gross margin of 20.0%; adjusted home closings gross margin of 20.6%

SG&A ratio of 11.4% of home closings revenue

Net sales orders of 2,914 at an average selling price of $603,000 Monthly net sales pace of 2.7 per community Sales order backlog of 3,465 homes with a sales value of $2.3 billion

75,626 homebuilding lots owned and controlled; 51% controlled off balance sheet

Homebuilding land and development investment of $503 million

Repurchased approximately 2.5 million common shares for $150 million

Total liquidity of approximately $1.6 billion, inclusive of $653 million of cash

"Our first quarter results reflected the effectiveness of our diversified strategy, the quality of our core locations, and the disciplined execution of our teams. We delivered 2,268 homes at an average price of $578,000 and an adjusted home closings gross margin of 20.6%, driving adjusted earnings per diluted share of $1.12 and 11% year-over-year growth in our book value per share to $64. On the capital front, we invested $503 million in land and development and $150 million in share repurchases and ended the quarter with $1.6 billion in liquidity," said Sheryl Palmer, Taylor Morrison Chairman and CEO.

Palmer continued, "Encouragingly, our first quarter sales were achieved with a significant increase in the mix of to-be-built orders to 38% from 28% in the fourth quarter, a more than 100 basis point sequential reduction in incentives, and a 30% decline in our finished spec count to 863 homes. With net orders outpacing closings, our backlog grew 23% sequentially to 3,465 homes. We believe our diversification across consumer segments remains a critical driver of our results relative to the broader market. In particular, our resort lifestyle segment provided a strong source of differentiated sales success during the quarter as the only consumer segment to grow year over year, driven by a 9% increase in Esplanade sales. Supported by the underlying strength of our strategy, we are reaffirming our full-year 2026 guidance across all key metrics, despite the evolving market backdrop."

"Our strategic priorities center on a refocusing of our expertise in the discerning entry-level, move-up and resort lifestyle segments, with land investments focused on well-located, core submarkets that best align with our product offerings and target consumer groups. Tactically, we are focused on continuing to rebuild our backlog with ongoing normalization in our sales mix, managing our starts cadence, and ensuring the more than 125 new communities we have slated for the year open with strong momentum. We believe these priorities are laying the groundwork for a meaningful reacceleration in growth in 2027 and beyond while positioning our portfolio to generate attractive long-term returns for our shareholders."

Business Outlook

The Company is providing the following guidance for the second quarter and full year 2026:



Second Quarter 2026

Full Year 2026 Ending Community Count Around 370

Between 365 to 370 Home Closings Between 2,500 to 2,600

Approximately 11,000 Average Closing Price Approximately $575,000

Between $580,000 to $590,000 Home Closings Gross Margin1 (excluding any inventory-related charges) At least 20%

Not provided SG&A as a Percentage of Home Closings Revenue Not provided

Mid-10% range Effective Tax Rate Approximately 25.5%

Approximately 25.0% Average Diluted Share Count Approximately 95 million

Approximately 95 million Homebuilding Land Investment Not provided

Approximately $2 billion Share Repurchases Not provided

Approximately $400 million

(1) A reconciliation of our forward-looking adjusted home closings gross margin to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure cannot be provided without unreasonable effort because of the inherent difficulty of accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the adjusting items necessary for such reconciliation that have not yet occurred, are out of our control, or cannot be reasonably predicted.

First Quarter Business Highlights

All comparisons are of the current quarter to the prior-year quarter, unless indicated.

Homebuilding

Home closings revenue decreased approximately 28% to $1.3 billion, driven by an approximately 26% decline in closings volume to 2,268 homes and an approximately 4% decrease in average closing price to $578,000.

Home closings gross margin was 20.0% on a reported basis and 20.6% on an adjusted basis, excluding $8.2 million of inventory impairment charges.

Net sales orders decreased approximately 14% to 2,914 at an average selling price of $603,000, up approximately 2% year over year. The monthly sales pace was 2.7 per community, up from 2.4 in the fourth quarter of 2025 but down from 3.3 in the first quarter of 2025.

Ending active selling communities were 356, up 4% year over year.

The cancellation rate was 10.0% of gross orders, compared to 11.0% a year ago.

SG&A as a percentage of home closings revenue increased to 11.4% from 9.7% a year ago, as the reduction in SG&A dollar spend was offset by lower home closings revenue.

Backlog at quarter end was 3,465 homes, up 23% sequentially from 2,819 homes at year end 2025. Backlog customer deposits averaged approximately $45,000 per home.

Land Portfolio

Homebuilding land and development investment totaled $503 million in the first quarter of 2026, inclusive of $224 million for land development, as compared to $469 million in the first quarter of 2025, inclusive of $218 million for land development.

Homebuilding lot supply was 75,626 homesites at quarter end, of which 51% was controlled off balance sheet. This compared to total homesites of 86,266 in the first quarter of 2025, of which 59% was controlled, and 78,835 at year end 2025, of which 54% was controlled.

Based on trailing twelve-month home closings, total homebuilding lots represented 6.2 years of supply, of which 3.0 years was owned. This compared to 6.5 years of supply and 2.7 years owned in the first quarter of 2025.

Financial Services

The mortgage capture rate was 88%, stable compared to a year ago.

Borrowers had an average credit score of 750, average household income of approximately $181,000, and average loan-to-value ratio of 80%.

Balance Sheet

At quarter end, total liquidity was approximately $1.6 billion, inclusive of $653 million of cash and $905 million of available capacity on the Company's revolving credit facility.

The gross homebuilding debt-to-capital ratio was 26.6% and the net homebuilding debt-to-capital ratio was 20.5%.

The Company repurchased approximately 2.5 million shares at an average price of approximately $61 per share during the first quarter. As of quarter end, $863 million remained available under the Company's $1 billion repurchase authorization, which expires in December 2027.

Earnings Webcast

Taylor Morrison will hold a webcast to discuss its results today at 8:30 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on Taylor Morrison's website at www.taylormorrison.com on the Investor Relations portion of the site under the Events tab. At least 10 minutes prior to the webcast start time, participants are asked to register for the event here. The webcast will be recorded and available for replay on the Company's website.

Quarterly Financial Comparison (Dollars in thousands) Q1 2026

Q1 2025

Q1 2026 vs. Q1 2025 Total Revenue $ 1,387,092

$ 1,896,019

(26.8) % Home Closings Revenue, net $ 1,311,421

$ 1,830,068

(28.3) % Home Closings Gross Margin $ 261,721

$ 438,708

(40.3) %

20.0 %

24.0 %

400 bps decrease Adjusted Home Closings Gross Margin $ 269,903

$ 453,586

(40.5) %

20.6 %

24.8 %

420 bps decrease SG&A $ 148,847

$ 176,624

(15.7) % % of Home Closings Revenue 11.4 %

9.7 %

170 bps increase

About Taylor Morrison

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Taylor Morrison is one of the nation's leading homebuilders and developers. We serve a wide array of consumers from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up and resort lifestyle homebuyers and renters under our family of brands—including Taylor Morrison, Esplanade and Yardly. Taylor Morrison has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Builder by Lifestory Research since 2016, was honored as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies in 2026, and on Forbes' Most Trusted and Best Companies in America lists in 2025. Our long-standing commitment to sustainable operations is highlighted in our annual Sustainability and Belonging Report.

For more information about Taylor Morrison, please visit www.taylormorrison.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings summary includes "forward-looking statements." These statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results, performance, prospects or opportunities, as well as those of the markets we serve or intend to serve, to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. You can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate to matters of a strictly factual or historical nature and generally discuss or relate to forecasts, estimates or other expectations regarding future events. Generally, the words ""anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "may," "will," "can," "could," "might," "should" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, including statements related to expected financial, operating and performance results, planned transactions, planned objectives of management, future developments or conditions in the industries in which we participate and other trends, developments and uncertainties that may affect our business in the future.

Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among other things: inflation or deflation; changes in general and local economic conditions; slowdowns or severe downturns in the housing market; homebuyers' ability to obtain suitable financing; increases in interest rates, taxes or government fees; shortages in, disruptions of and cost of labor; higher cancellation rates of existing agreements of sale; competition in our industry; any increase in unemployment or underemployment; the seasonality of our business; the physical impacts of climate change and the increased focus by third-parties on sustainability issues; our ability to obtain additional performance, payment and completion surety bonds and letters of credit; significant home warranty and construction defect claims; our reliance on subcontractors; failure to manage land acquisitions, inventory and development and construction processes; failure to develop and maintain relationships with suitable land banks; availability of land and lots at competitive prices; decreases in the market value of our land inventory; new or changing government regulations, policy initiatives and legal challenges; our compliance with environmental laws and regulations regarding climate change; our ability to sell mortgages we originate and claims on loans sold to third parties; governmental regulation applicable to our financial services and title services business; the loss of any of our important commercial lender relationships; our ability to use deferred tax assets; raw materials and building supply shortages and price fluctuations, including as a result of tariffs; our concentration of significant operations in certain geographic areas; risks associated with our unconsolidated joint venture arrangements; information technology failures and data security breaches; costs to engage in and the success of future growth or expansion of our operations or acquisitions or disposals of businesses; costs associated with our defined benefit and defined contribution pension schemes; damages associated with any major health and safety incident; our ownership, leasing or occupation of land and the use of hazardous materials; existing or future litigation, arbitration or other claims; negative publicity or poor relations with the residents of our communities; failure to recruit, retain and develop highly skilled, competent people; utility and resource shortages or rate fluctuations; constriction of the capital markets; risks related to instability in the banking system; risks associated with civil unrest, acts of terrorism, threats to national security, the conflicts in Eastern Europe and the Middle East and other geopolitical events; the scale and scope of current and future public health events, including pandemics and epidemics; any failure of lawmakers to agree on a budget or appropriation legislation to fund the federal government's operations (also known as a government shutdown), and financial markets' and businesses' reactions to any such failure; risks related to our substantial debt and the agreements governing such debt, including restrictive covenants contained in such agreements; our ability to access the capital markets; the risks associated with maintaining effective internal controls over financial reporting; provisions in our charter and bylaws that may delay or prevent an acquisition by a third party; and our ability to effectively manage our expanded operations.

In addition, other such risks and uncertainties may be found in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and our subsequent quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or changes in our expectations, except as required by applicable law.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2026

2025 Home closings revenue, net $ 1,311,421

$ 1,830,068 Land closings revenue 14,479

4,261 Financial services revenue, net 49,264

51,193 Amenity and other revenue 11,928

10,497 Total revenue 1,387,092

1,896,019 Cost of home closings 1,049,700

1,391,360 Cost of land closings 12,002

3,489 Financial services expenses 24,451

28,321 Amenity and other expenses 10,301

9,575 Total cost of revenue 1,096,454

1,432,745 Gross margin 290,638

463,274 Sales, commissions and other marketing costs 89,876

109,076 General and administrative expenses 58,971

67,548 Net income from unconsolidated entities (2,877)

(1,975) Interest expense, net 11,155

8,499 Other expense, net 2,831

1,557 Income before income taxes 130,682

278,569 Income tax provision 30,253

64,838 Net income before allocation to non-controlling interests 100,429

213,731 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (1,804)

(265) Net income $ 98,625

$ 213,466 Earnings per common share:





Basic $ 1.03

$ 2.11 Diluted $ 1.01

$ 2.07 Weighted average number of shares of common stock:





Basic 96,033

101,245 Diluted 97,530

103,017



Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, unaudited)

March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 652,933

$ 850,037 Restricted cash 500

1,194 Total cash 653,433

851,231 Owned inventory 6,138,036

6,046,468 Consolidated real estate not owned 100,527

94,195 Total real estate inventory 6,238,563

6,140,663 Land deposits 388,277

360,690 Mortgage loans held for sale 139,001

132,512 Lease right of use assets 63,073

60,800 Prepaid expenses and other assets, net 530,473

566,670 Other receivables, net 269,835

241,678 Investments in unconsolidated entities 483,011

486,978 Deferred tax assets, net 74,363

74,363 Property and equipment, net 268,773

259,015 Goodwill 663,197

663,197 Total assets $ 9,771,999

$ 9,837,797 Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Accounts payable $ 255,352

$ 251,641 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 586,138

682,500 Lease liabilities 72,822

71,525 Income taxes payable 8,333

8,146 Customer deposits 154,527

125,029 Estimated development liabilities 4,365

4,365 Senior notes, net 1,463,865

1,463,333 Loans payable and other borrowings 787,061

745,169 Revolving credit facility borrowings —

— Mortgage warehouse facilities borrowings 90,855

82,605 Liabilities attributable to consolidated real estate not owned 100,527

94,195 Total liabilities $ 3,523,845

$ 3,528,508







Total stockholders' equity 6,248,154

6,309,289 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,771,999

$ 9,837,797



Homes Closed and Home Closings Revenue, Net:

Three Months Ended March 31,

Homes Closed

Home Closings Revenue, Net

Average Selling Price (Dollars in thousands) 2026

2025

Change

2026

2025

Change

2026

2025

Change East 869

1,110

(21.7) %

$ 469,061

$ 625,714

(25.0) %

$ 540

$ 564

(4.3 %) Central 558

883

(36.8) %

271,158

477,494

(43.2) %

486

541

(10.2) % West 841

1,055

(20.3 %)

571,202

726,860

(21.4) %

679

689

(1.5) % Total 2,268

3,048

(25.6) %

$ 1,311,421

$ 1,830,068

(28.3) %

$ 578

$ 600

(3.7) %



Net Sales Orders:

Three Months Ended March 31,

Net Sales Orders

Sales Value

Average Selling Price (Dollars in thousands) 2026

2025

Change

2026

2025

Change

2026

2025

Change East 1,155

1,391

(17.0) %

$ 652,435

$ 721,027

(9.5 %)

$ 565

$ 518

9.1 % Central 736

867

(15.1 %)

342,865

449,363

(23.7 %)

466

518

(10.0) % West 1,023

1,116

(8.3 %)

762,348

828,905

(8.0 %)

745

743

0.3 % Total 2,914

3,374

(13.6 %)

$ 1,757,648

$ 1,999,295

(12.1 %)

$ 603

$ 593

1.7 %



Sales Order Backlog:

As of March 31,

Sold Homes in Backlog

Sales Value

Average Selling Price (Dollars in thousands) 2026

2025

Change

2026

2025

Change

2026

2025

Change East 1,432

2,018

(29.0) %

$ 930,791

$ 1,286,197

(27.6) %

$ 650

$ 637

2.0 % Central 675

1,082

(37.6) %

358,424

640,443

(44.0) %

531

592

(10.3) % West 1,358

1,968

(31.0 %)

1,013,612

1,434,734

(29.4 %)

746

729

2.3 % Total 3,465

5,068

(31.6) %

$ 2,302,827

$ 3,361,374

(31.5) %

$ 665

$ 663

0.3 %



Ending Active Selling Communities:

As of March 31,

Change

2026

2025



East 148

137

8.0 % Central 97

94

3.2 % West 111

113

(1.8 %) Total 356

344

3.5 %

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results reported in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), we provide our investors with supplemental information relating to: (i) adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per common share, (ii) adjusted income before income taxes and related margin, (iii) adjusted home closings gross margin, (iv) EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA and (v) net homebuilding debt to capitalization ratio.

Adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per common share and adjusted income before income taxes and related margin are non-GAAP financial measures that reflect the net income/(loss) available to the Company excluding, to the extent applicable in a given period, the impact of real estate and inventory impairment charges, impairment of investment in unconsolidated entities, pre-acquisition abandonment charges, unique and unusual warranty charges, gains/losses on land transfers to joint ventures, extinguishment of debt, net, and legal reserves or settlements that the Company deems not to be in the ordinary course of business and in the case of adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per common share, the tax impact due to such items. Adjusted home closings gross margin is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as GAAP home closings gross margin (which is inclusive of capitalized interest), excluding inventory impairment charges and unique and unusual warranty charges. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures that measure performance by adjusting net income before allocation to non-controlling interests to exclude, as applicable, interest expense/(income), net, amortization of capitalized interest, income tax provisions, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), non-cash compensation expense, if any, real estate and inventory impairment charges, impairment of investments in unconsolidated entities, pre-acquisition abandonment charges, unique and unusual warranty charges, gains/losses on land transfers to joint ventures, extinguishment of debt, net and legal reserves or settlements that the Company deems not to be in the ordinary course of business, in each case, as applicable in a given period. Net homebuilding debt to capitalization ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure we calculate by dividing (i) total debt, plus unamortized debt issuance cost/(premium), net, and less mortgage warehouse facilities borrowings, net of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents ("net homebuilding debt"), by (ii) total capitalization (the sum of net homebuilding debt and total stockholders' equity).

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our performance on a consolidated basis, as well as the performance of our segments, and to set targets for performance-based compensation. We also use the net homebuilding debt to total capitalization ratio as an indicator of overall financial leverage and to evaluate our performance against other companies in the homebuilding industry. In the future, we may include additional adjustments in the above-described non-GAAP financial measures to the extent we deem them appropriate and useful to management and investors.

We believe that adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per common share, adjusted income before income taxes and related margin, as well as EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, are useful for investors in order to allow them to evaluate our operations without the effects of various items we do not believe are characteristic of our ongoing operations or performance and also because such metrics assist both investors and management in analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of our business. Adjusted EBITDA also provides an indicator of general economic performance that is not affected by fluctuations in interest rates or effective tax rates, levels of depreciation or amortization, or unusual items. Because we use the net homebuilding debt to total capitalization ratio to evaluate our performance against other companies in the homebuilding industry, we believe this measure is also relevant and useful to investors for that reason. We believe that adjusted home closings gross margin is useful to investors because it allows investors to evaluate the performance of our homebuilding operations without the varying effects of items or transactions we do not believe are characteristic of our ongoing operations or performance.

These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, the comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures of our operating performance or liquidity. Although other companies in the homebuilding industry may report similar information, their definitions may differ. We urge investors to understand the methods used by other companies to calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures before comparing their measures to ours.

A reconciliation of (i) adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per common share, (ii) adjusted income before income taxes and related margin, (iii) adjusted home closings gross margin, (iv) EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA and (v) net homebuilding debt to capitalization ratio to the comparable GAAP measures is presented below. For purposes of our presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures for the three months ended March 31, 2025, such measures have been recast to include certain adjustments being presented in the three months ended March 31, 2026 that were previously deemed immaterial in the prior period.



Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Common Share

Three Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2026

2025 Net income $ 98,625

$ 213,466 Inventory impairment charges 8,182

14,878 Pre-acquisition abandonment charges 5,591

927 Tax impact of non-GAAP reconciling items (3,189)

(3,679) Adjusted net income $ 109,209

$ 225,592 Basic weighted average number of shares 96,033

101,245 Adjusted earnings per common share - Basic $ 1.14

$ 2.23 Diluted weighted average number of shares 97,530

103,017 Adjusted earnings per common share - Diluted $ 1.12

$ 2.19



Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes and Related Margin

Three Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2026

2025 Income before income taxes $ 130,682

$ 278,569 Inventory impairment charges 8,182

14,878 Pre-acquisition abandonment charges 5,591

927 Adjusted income before income taxes $ 144,455

$ 294,374 Total revenue $ 1,387,092

$ 1,896,019 Income before income taxes margin 9.4 %

14.7 % Adjusted income before income taxes margin 10.4 %

15.5 %



Adjusted Home Closings Gross Margin

Three Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2026

2025 Home closings revenue, net $ 1,311,421

$ 1,830,068 Cost of home closings 1,049,700

1,391,360 Home closings gross margin $ 261,721

$ 438,708 Inventory impairment charges 8,182

14,878 Adjusted home closings gross margin $ 269,903

$ 453,586 Home closings gross margin as a percentage of home closings revenue 20.0 %

24.0 % Adjusted home closings gross margin as a percentage of home closings revenue 20.6 %

24.8 %



EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

Three Months Ended

March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2026

2025 Net income before allocation to non-controlling interests $ 100,429

$ 213,731 Interest expense, net 11,155

8,499 Amortization of capitalized interest 18,672

24,773 Income tax provision 30,253

64,838 Depreciation and amortization 2,535

1,696 EBITDA $ 163,044

$ 313,537 Non-cash compensation expense 6,560

7,785 Inventory impairment charges 8,182

14,878 Pre-acquisition abandonment charges 5,591

927 Adjusted EBITDA $ 183,377

$ 337,127 Total revenue $ 1,387,092

$ 1,896,019 Net income before allocation to non-controlling interests as a percentage of total revenue 7.2 %

11.3 % EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue 11.8 %

16.5 % Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue 13.2 %

17.8 %



Debt to Capitalization Ratios Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands) As of

March 31, 2026

As of

December 31, 2025

As of

March 31, 2025 Total debt $ 2,341,781

$ 2,291,107

$ 2,083,599 Plus: unamortized debt issuance cost, net 11,135

11,667

6,177 Less: mortgage warehouse facilities borrowings (90,855)

(82,605)

(175,741) Total homebuilding debt $ 2,262,061

$ 2,220,169

$ 1,914,035 Total stockholders' equity 6,248,154

6,309,289

5,957,524 Total capitalization $ 8,510,215

$ 8,529,458

$ 7,871,559 Total homebuilding debt to capitalization ratio 26.6 %

26.0 %

24.3 % Total homebuilding debt $ 2,262,061

$ 2,220,169

$ 1,914,035 Less: cash and cash equivalents (652,933)

(850,037)

(377,815) Net homebuilding debt $ 1,609,128

$ 1,370,132

$ 1,536,220 Total stockholders' equity 6,248,154

6,309,289

5,957,524 Total capitalization $ 7,857,282

$ 7,679,421

$ 7,493,744 Net homebuilding debt to capitalization ratio 20.5 %

17.8 %

20.5 %

CONTACT:

Mackenzie Aron

Vice President, Investor Relations

(407) 906-6262

[email protected]

SOURCE Taylor Morrison