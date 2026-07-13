Taylor Morrison Ranks as Top Homebuilder on TIME's America's Best Companies 2026

Inaugural ranking celebrates organizations exceling in employee satisfaction, financial performance and

sustainability transparency

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- America's Most Trusted® Home Builder Taylor Morrison (NYSE: TMHC) has been recognized by TIME on their inaugural list of America's Best Companies, ranking No. 356 out of 1,000 companies and as the highest-ranking homebuilder.

"Being recognized as the top homebuilder on TIME's inaugural ranking—a ranking that celebrates the characteristics defining what responsible, future-ready businesses should be—is an incredible honor," said Taylor Morrison Chairman and CEO Sheryl Palmer. "This list celebrates brands leading with innovation, accountability, and sustainable growth, all key pillars that guide Taylor Morrison into our exciting future ahead."

TIME collaborated with global research and data firm Statista to determine America's Best Companies. The ranking is based on three surveyed and researched areas: employee satisfaction, financial performance, and sustainability transparency. Taylor Morrison earned an overall score of 82.96 on the 2026 list, which includes both public and private companies that report their financial and sustainability data.

For more information on the TIME's America's Best Companies list, click here.

In addition to being named one of Time's America's Best Companies, Taylor Morrison holds several national accolades including being named America's Most Trusted® Home Builder since 2016, Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies, Fortune's Best Workplaces in Construction and Best Workplaces for Women lists, Forbes' Most Trusted and Best Companies in America lists, Great Place To Work®, Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies and America's Greenest Companies lists, U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For list, the American Opportunity Index, Hearthstone's 2021 BUILDER Humanitarian Award, and inclusion on the Fortune 500 list since 2021.

About Taylor Morrison

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Taylor Morrison is one of the nation's leading homebuilders and developers. We serve a wide array of consumers from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury and resort lifestyle homebuyers and renters under our family of brands—including Taylor Morrison, Esplanade and Yardly. From 2016-2026, Taylor Morrison has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Builder by Lifestory Research. Our long-standing commitment to sustainable operations is highlighted in our annual Sustainability and Belonging Report.

For more information about Taylor Morrison, please visit www.taylormorrison.com.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Taylor Morrison