Taylor Morrison Names Jeremy Hampson Division President of Jacksonville

Homebuilding executive brings extensive industry experience as division aims for strategic growth

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- America's Most Trusted® Home Builder Taylor Morrison has named Jeremy Hampson as president of its Jacksonville division. Hampson brings nearly 15 years of experience in the homebuilding industry to his new role.

"Jeremy's strong leadership, work ethic, and deep understanding of the Florida market will make him an exceptional addition to our team as we look to expand across the Jacksonville region," said Area President Steve Kempton. "We are thrilled to welcome him on board and are confident his experience developing successful large-scale master-planned communities will be especially valuable as we continue to grow the division and build on the recent introduction of our Esplanade brand in Jacksonville."

Prior to Taylor Morrison, Hampson was Division President of Florida for Freehold Capital Management and previously worked at Toll Brothers' Jacksonville division for nearly 11 years in several project management and land acquisition roles, including VP of Land Acquisition most recently. Hampson earned a Bachelor of Science in Management from Missouri State University and received his MBA in finance from Lindenwood University. Hampson is also deeply involved in the Florida real estate community as a member of the Florida ULI Product Council for Community Development and the Association of Florida Community Developers. He has also served on the Northeast Florida Builders Association Board of Directors.

"The Jacksonville division has built an incredibly talented and dedicated team and I'm excited for what's ahead," said Hampson. "I'm deeply passionate about the Florida real estate community and look forward to working with this team to deliver exceptional homes, foster customer care, and make a real impact in the neighborhoods we serve."

Taylor Morrison's Jacksonville division currently has six open communities and recently opened for sales at its first Esplanade resort lifestyle community, Esplanade at St. Marys. Ideally located near the Georgia-Florida border, this highly anticipated 1,250-acre golf course community will bring more than 1,300 single-family homes, signature resort-style amenities, and wellness programs to the region. Planned amenities include an 18-hole championship golf course; Culinary Center with casual and upscale dining experiences; Wellness Center with state-of-the-art fitness center with saunas and cold plunge; signature spa services; tennis, pickleball, and bocce courts; resort-style pool and spa with towel services and pool-side cabanas; Bark Park; and walking trails. The first 9-holes of the golf course are now open with Aqua Driving Range, Pro Shoppe, and Café, and the full course is expected to open in the fall.

About Taylor Morrison

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Taylor Morrison is one of the nation's leading homebuilders and developers. We serve a wide array of consumers from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury and resort lifestyle homebuyers and renters under our family of brands—including Taylor Morrison, Esplanade and Yardly. From 2016-2026, Taylor Morrison has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Builder by Lifestory Research. Our long-standing commitment to sustainable operations is highlighted in our annual Sustainability and Belonging Report.

For more information about Taylor Morrison, please visit www.taylormorrison.com.

CONTACT: Erin Kristick

(480) 840-8108

[email protected]

SOURCE Taylor Morrison