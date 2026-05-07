Taylor Morrison Named a Best Place to Work by San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal

Homebuilder's Bay Area division recognized among most outstanding companies in region

SAN RAMON, Calif., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- America's Most Trusted® Home Builder Taylor Morrison was named one of the 2026 Best Places to Work in the Bay Area by San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal.

"This award reflects the strong culture we've built at Taylor Morrison, and it's especially meaningful to see our Bay Area team recognized for the first time," said Craig Merry, Taylor Morrison's Bay Area Division President. "We're committed to fostering a true sense of community where team members feel valued and empowered to grow personally and professionally."

The Best Places to Work Award celebrates local employers that set the standard for exceptional workplace culture. The rankings are based on confidential surveys of employees that measure success in team dynamics, trust in leadership, communication, and more. This year's list recognized more than 80 companies throughout the Bay Area.

With a longstanding presence operating in the Bay Area, Taylor Morrison has experienced significant growth across the market over the past six years. The homebuilder currently has 11 open communities throughout the region and has plans to open two additional communities this year, including The Emery in Newark. Opening in late 2026, the new community will offer beautifully designed 3-story homes with easy access to major employers, a family-friendly atmosphere, and stunning nature escapes such as the nearby Don Edwards San Francisco Bay National Wildlife Refuge.

To learn more about career opportunities with Taylor Morrison, visit https://careers.taylormorrison.com/.

About Taylor Morrison

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Taylor Morrison is one of the nation's leading homebuilders and developers. We serve a wide array of consumers from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury and resort lifestyle homebuyers and renters under our family of brands—including Taylor Morrison, Esplanade and Yardly. From 2016-2026, Taylor Morrison has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Builder by Lifestory Research. Our long-standing commitment to sustainable operations is highlighted in our annual Sustainability and Belonging Report.

For more information about Taylor Morrison, please visit www.taylormorrison.com.

CONTACT: Erin Kristick

(480) 840-8108

[email protected]

SOURCE Taylor Morrison